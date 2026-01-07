With pitcher Edward Cabrera reportedly going to the Chicago Cubs in a trade, Jon Heyman revealed the New York Yankees were never close to getting him. Ouch. Let’s examine that item and other Yankees-related news!

Cubs ‘working on a deal’ for Edward Cabrera; Yankees were ‘never close’ to getting him

The Yankees entered the winter treating time as their biggest opponent. With Gerrit Cole, Clarke Schmidt, and Carlos Rodón all expected to miss early-season action, the front office viewed April and May as something to endure rather than simply navigate. This wasn’t about adding depth for comfort — it was about staying afloat in the standings while a battered rotation slowly came back together.

That urgency shaped their pitching search. The Yankees weren’t looking for a back-end innings eater or a temporary plug. They needed someone capable of carrying real responsibility, someone who could keep games competitive while the roster healed.

Edward Cabrera fit that profile, even with the obvious risks. At 27, he still offered projection, strikeout ability, and recent production, having delivered solid results for Miami in 2025.

Jul 18, 2023; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Miami Marlins starting pitcher Edward Cabrera (27) pitches against the St. Louis Cardinals during the sixth inning at Busch Stadium.

That option, however, never truly materialized. Reports that Cabrera was nearing a deal with the Cubs on Wednesday afternoon were followed by clarification that the Yankees were “never close,” a detail that underscored a larger issue. Whether by price or philosophy, New York never fully engaged, leaving them once again scanning a thinning market.

Yankees: MLB insider explains why Cody Bellinger holds ‘significant leverage’ in negotiations

Cody Bellinger’s lone season in pinstripes erased nearly every lingering doubt about his value. He delivered impact offense, elite defense, and athletic balance to a Yankees roster that badly needed all three, finishing with 29 home runs, a 125 wRC+, and close to five wins above replacement. More than the numbers, he looked comfortable in New York—never rushed, never overwhelmed—an important detail for a team that has watched plenty of talented players shrink under the spotlight.

That performance is why the Yankees now find themselves in a leverage bind. As Ken Rosenthal has pointed out, there simply aren’t many clean alternatives. Kyle Tucker exists at the very top of the market, but the cost in dollars and assets makes that path unrealistic. Below that tier, the drop-off is severe. Bellinger’s age, versatility, left-handed fit in Yankee Stadium, and two-way value give him control of the room, whether the Yankees like it or not.

New York doesn’t need to panic, but patience only works if it’s paired with decisiveness. Bellinger doesn’t need the Yankees to rush—he only needs them to hesitate once.

The Yankees might be disappointed by Gerrit Cole in 2026

The Yankees are betting heavily on Gerrit Cole’s return to anchor their 2026 rotation, but that optimism comes with serious risk. Cole will be 35, coming off Tommy John surgery, and is unlikely to be fully ready by Opening Day. Even when pitchers regain velocity, command and feel often lag for an entire season, turning what fans expect to be an ace into something far more ordinary.

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Age compounds the concern. Cole’s workload over nearly two decades doesn’t disappear simply because the ligament has been repaired. History shows that while rare exceptions exist, most pitchers returning from Tommy John in their mid-30s come back diminished. A slight drop in velocity or bite could transform Cole from a dominant force into a high-priced, mid-rotation arm.

The real danger is how that uncertainty ripples through the rest of the roster. If Cole is merely “good” instead of great, the Yankees are forced to gamble elsewhere, chasing volatile upside arms to compensate. That kind of roster construction leaves the rotation balanced on “ifs,” and if too many of them break the wrong way, the Yankees could be scrambling for answers by early summer.

