The Toronto Blue Jays, who had the New York Yankees‘ number all year, secured ace Dylan Cease on a mammoth seven-year deal. The Yanks need to respond, and reports suggest they might have already checked in on Kyle Tucker. Let’s dive into the news!

Yankees top divisional foe just got considerably better by adding an ace

Toronto’s seven-year, $210 million deal with Dylan Cease didn’t just make headlines — it reshaped the entire AL East landscape in one night. The Blue Jays, fresh off winning the division and knocking out the Yankees in the ALDS, are behaving like a team intent on staying on top.

Adding Cease to a rotation that already includes Kevin Gausman, Trey Yesavage, José Berríos, and a returning Shane Bieber signals a clear message: Toronto isn’t satisfied with getting close. They plan to stay in October for a long time.

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For New York, the move adds pressure. The Yankees weren’t major players for Cease and instead have been focused on alternatives like Japanese standout Tatsuya Imai. Their approach this winter leans toward value and upside, but Toronto’s aggression tightens the margin for error. The Yankees don’t need to panic, but they do need to respond — whether that’s by landing Imai, making a splash for an outfielder, or reshaping the roster in a less expected way. Toronto is rising fast, and New York can’t afford to stand still.

Yankees have checked in on top free agent slugger as backup plan

The Yankees have quietly emerged as a potential landing spot and have actually checked in on Kyle Tucker, a fit that makes a lot of sense, particularly if their pursuit of Cody Bellinger hits a dead end. League-wide interest in Tucker has been oddly muted despite his strong numbers, and the soft market may give New York an opening.

While teams like the Dodgers and Mets have both the payroll and positional need, neither has shown serious traction in the sweepstakes, and reports suggest Toronto isn’t prioritizing him either.

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

New York’s thinking remains fluid. They’re aiming to improve the roster significantly — particularly with their pursuit of Tatsuya Imai — but the hierarchy between Bellinger and Tucker isn’t entirely clear. What is clear is that Tucker becomes far more appealing if his price tag drops into a range closer to Bellinger’s. If the market continues to stall, the Yankees could find themselves in a far stronger position to capitalize than anyone expected heading into the offseason.

The Yankees are staring at a big problem at the bottom of the order

The Yankees’ lineup problems aren’t theoretical — they’re concentrated right at the bottom of the order, where strikeouts pile up and rallies die. Brian Cashman has acknowledged the issue, and the numbers back him up. Anthony Volpe’s defense and speed shine, but his bat hasn’t developed, and another year of low contact and high strikeouts has raised real concerns. Ryan McMahon brought elite defense at third, yet his strikeout rate ballooned even further after the trade, creating another hole in the lineup. Austin Wells struggled as well, offering neither enough on-base ability nor consistent contact to stabilize things behind the plate.

Put together, the trio forms a stretch of the lineup that opposing pitchers can navigate far too easily. The Yankees badly need a high-contact infielder — not a splashy move, but a necessary one — to break up the strikeout-heavy bottom third. Running it back unchanged in 2026 would almost guarantee the same offensive collapses that defined too many games last season.

