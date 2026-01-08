After failing to bring in Edward Cabrera from the Miami Marlins, the New York Yankees are currently engaged in trade talks for two quality starters: Freddy Peralta and MacKenzie Gore. Losing out on Cabrera created a major problem, while the Cody Bellinger sweepstakes might involve a detour towards infielder Bo Bichette. Let’s examine the news!

The Yankees are engaged in trade talks about MacKenzie Gore and Freddy Peralta

After missing on Edward Cabrera, the Yankees have pivoted firmly back into the trade market, engaging both the Brewers and Nationals in talks centered on Freddy Peralta and MacKenzie Gore. Bryan Hoch reports that New York is actively surveying rotation upgrades, and these two arms represent very different paths.

Peralta is the more proven option — a durable, high-strikeout starter coming off a dominant season with Milwaukee — but his one year of team-friendly control and growing league-wide interest have created a fierce bidding war. Any deal would likely require major-league-ready pitching, making the cost steep and competitive.

Gore, meanwhile, represents an upside bet. At 26, with multiple years of control and a deep pitch mix, he hasn’t yet become a frontline starter, but his underlying metrics suggest more growth is possible in a better development environment. The Nationals are listening, but not discounting. For the Yankees, the choice comes down to certainty versus projection — and how much prospect capital they’re willing to sacrifice to reshape the rotation for October.

Yankees’ Cody Bellinger pursuit takes a crazy turn toward Bo Bichette

Cody Bellinger’s 2025 season quietly reshaped the Yankees’ lineup, delivering stability, versatility, and nearly five wins above replacement. The desire to bring him back isn’t in question — the structure of the deal is. Represented by Scott Boras, Bellinger is seeking long-term security, while the Yankees remain hesitant to commit six or seven years. Multiple offers have circulated, but the gap remains unchanged, reopening interest from teams like the Cubs and Dodgers and forcing New York to think beyond continuity.

That preparation has led the Yankees to explore a very different alternative: Bo Bichette. Unlike Bellinger, Bichette would require a roster reshuffle, potentially involving Jazz Chisholm Jr. or defensive realignment. But his rebound season in Toronto reaffirmed his offensive ceiling, and the Yankees value that prime-aged upside. This isn’t desperation — it’s leverage through options. New York is weighing whether to double down on what already worked or pivot toward a bolder reconfiguration of the roster, knowing the clock is ticking on both paths.

The Yankees whiffing hard on Edward Cabrera just opened up a major problem

The Cubs’ acquisition of Cabrera underscored a costly hesitation for the Yankees. Cabrera was a controllable, high-upside arm whose trade cost appeared manageable — one that wouldn’t have required sacrificing elite prospects. Instead, New York passed, allowing Chicago to secure a pitcher who fit the profile of a calculated gamble with real rotation upside. Cabrera’s combination of strikeout stuff, improved health, and reasonable price made the miss sting even more.

Now, the consequences are clear. With Cabrera off the board, the Yankees are left targeting far more expensive options, namely Freddy Peralta and MacKenzie Gore. Both come with premium price tags, either in elite prospects or overwhelming packages, and neither represents a “buy low” opportunity. By waiting, Cashman has shifted the Yankees from opportunistic buyers to bidders in a seller’s market — where any meaningful rotation upgrade will require paying full freight.

