While Jeff Passan had recently implied that Japanese pitcher Tatsuya Imai could sign during the Winter Meetings, Ken Rosenthal suggested on Thursday that he might wait until after their conclusion to start meeting with teams. The New York Yankees, who revealed their coaching staff and showed interest in Jorge Polanco in some of Thursday’s news and rumors, remain keen on the top NPB pitcher.

Yankees might have to wait on top pitching free agent target

The Yankees’ pursuit of Tatsuya Imai is shaping up to be a slower burn than initially expected. Early reporting suggested the right-hander might sign during the Winter Meetings, but newer information indicates his decision could stretch into late December as he and his representatives plan to meet teams and visit cities before choosing a destination. That extra time on the clock doesn’t necessarily hurt the Yankees’ chances, but it complicates how they balance pitching needs with their still-uncertain outfield plans.

New York’s interest in Imai is real, yet the organization remains evasive about what they’re prioritizing this winter. There’s external buzz that Cody Bellinger could be one of the first marquee names to move, though some believe he might wait for the Kyle Tucker market to take shape. The Yankees, for their part, are keeping everything unusually quiet—partly due to internal frustration over past leaks, including the Soto trade saga that played out publicly long before it became official.

Credit: Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

At this point, it appears the Yankees will land one of the two big outfielders, but their approach lacks the clear, telegraphed direction of previous offseasons. With Imai taking his time and the outfield market still unsettled, New York enters a rare winter of genuine uncertainty.

Yankees finally reveal full 2026 coaching staff

The Yankees’ coaching overhaul this offseason isn’t about splash; it’s about precision. After a year where small mistakes piled up at the worst times, the organization zeroed in on tightening fundamentals rather than reinventing the entire operation. Aaron Boone remains in place, but the staff around him has been recalibrated to address baserunning lapses, defensive miscues, and the mental mistakes that derailed too many close games.

The Yankees today announced our 2026 coaching staff: pic.twitter.com/Qofg1U7gvX — New York Yankees (@Yankees) December 4, 2025

Dan Fiorito headlines the changes, stepping into a hybrid role overseeing first base, infield play, and baserunning. His rise through the system and reputation for detail-oriented teaching make him a natural fit for the organization’s renewed emphasis on clean baseball. Jake Hirst’s promotion to assistant hitting coach reinforces that theme, adding another voice fluent in swing decisions and situational hitting.

On the pitching side, the return of Desi Druschel reunites him with Matt Blake and Preston Claiborne, strengthening the analytical backbone that helped elevate the staff earlier in Boone’s tenure. Meanwhile, familiar figures like Brad Ausmus, Luis Rojas, and Tanner Swanson maintain continuity around the edges. Departures—most notably Travis Chapman and longtime bullpen coach Mike Harkey—underscore that New York wasn’t interested in cosmetic changes. This is targeted restructuring aimed at eliminating the rough edges that cost them in 2025.

Yankees could be dialing in on power-hitting infielder who smacked 26 homers in 2025

Jorge Polanco’s bat is tempting, but the fit in the Bronx is practically nonexistent. The Yankees have reportedly checked in on the veteran infielder, and it’s easy to see why: he’s coming off a season in which he delivered 26 home runs, posted a strong 132 wRC+, and shockingly slashed his strikeout rate nearly in half. For a club looking to add right-handed impact, that profile is undeniably attractive.

Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

But the defensive reality is far less appealing. Polanco graded poorly at both second and third base, and extending his 2025 numbers over a full season paints the picture of a sizeable liability. With the Yankees already conscious of run prevention—and with limited defensive flexibility on the roster—adding a glove that gives back runs is counterproductive.

The roster math doesn’t help his case either. Polanco spent much of last season at DH, but that role in New York effectively belongs to Giancarlo Stanton. Plugging Polanco anywhere else forces an awkward fit, including a possible (but flimsy) platoon scenario at third base. In truth, the Yankees can admire the bat, but they can’t justify the squeeze. He’s a productive hitter without a realistic home in their lineup.

