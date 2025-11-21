Yankees‘ Brian Cashman dove into the team’s primary needs on thursday night, specially mentioning the need to lower their strikeout rate at the bottom of the order. Let’s dive into the hottest news!

The Yankees could upgrade shortstop with a brilliant trade

Brian Cashman made it clear the Yankees need to fix their strikeout-heavy lineup after the bottom third of the order stalled too many innings in 2025. That’s why their interest in Cardinals infielder Brenden Donovan stands out. Donovan is coming off a season in which he hit .287/.353/.422 with 10 home runs, 50 RBIs, a 13 percent strikeout rate, and a 119 wRC+. His bat-to-ball skills, disciplined approach, and ability to extend at-bats align precisely with the offensive profile Cashman said the team lacked.

Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

Donovan’s defensive versatility adds another layer of appeal. He logged the majority of his innings at second base, filled in at shortstop, and played over 150 outfield innings. While not a standout defender at shortstop, he handled the position cleanly, and his ability to move between multiple spots gives the Yankees flexibility as they evaluate Jazz Chisholm’s long-term fit and consider future infield transitions. Adding Donovan would allow the team to reorganize roles without creating new holes.

Acquiring him won’t be cheap. A realistic trade offer begins with Spencer Jones and likely includes multiple pitching prospects, reflecting Donovan’s value and remaining years of arbitration control. But for a franchise trying to eliminate empty innings and reshape the bottom half of the lineup, Donovan offers the kind of stability and offensive identity the Yankees have lacked. Pursuing him would signal a shift toward a more balanced roster built for October.

Analyzing the Yankees’ payroll situation after their $22 million Grisham commitment

The Yankees entered the offseason with roughly $70 million before hitting Hal Steinbrenner’s preferred $300 million luxury-tax threshold. Trent Grisham accepting the $22 million qualifying offer immediately reduced that cushion to around $45 million, forcing the team to reexamine how aggressively it can pursue its top priorities. New York still wants Cody Bellinger, a late-inning reliever, and a starting pitcher such as Tatsuya Imai, but the financial squeeze complicates fitting all three into the same winter.

Grisham’s decision arrived at a tough moment. Bellinger is projected to command around $25 million annually, while high-leverage relievers cost close to $12 million per year, and even mid-rotation starters bring significant price tags. Beyond new additions, the Yankees must also navigate lingering commitments such as the final years of Giancarlo Stanton’s contract and the remaining money owed to DJ LeMahieu. The stack of obligations makes it difficult to add impact players without brushing directly against Steinbrenner’s spending limit.

Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images

There are possible workarounds. New York could pursue contracts structured with low early AAVs and larger back-end payouts to align with future payroll relief in 2027 and 2028. They could also explore trades, using their depth of young pitching or outfield prospects to fill needs without raising salary. But the core issue remains: the Yankees need to improve quickly while Aaron Judge is still in his prime, and their budget now allows far less maneuvering than they anticipated at the start of the offseason.

Report: Yankees’ Brian Cashman addresses outfield vacancies and the $22 million Grisham decision

Trent Grisham’s decision to accept the $22 million qualifying offer took the Yankees by surprise, but Brian Cashman emphasized he still believes in the outfielder’s 2025 offensive breakthrough. Grisham hit .235/.348/.464 with 34 home runs, 74 RBIs, and a 129 wRC+, showing improved plate discipline and more consistent zone coverage. Cashman’s confidence stems from his belief that the swing changes Grisham made last season are sustainable, giving the Yankees a productive bat at either end of the lineup.

The defensive questions, however, haven’t disappeared. Grisham posted -11 defensive runs saved and -2 outs above average in center field, a steep drop from earlier seasons. The Yankees expect better results if he regains athleticism and trims weight, though that could impact his power. Regardless, with his salary locked in, the organization is committed to seeing whether he can rebound defensively in 2026.

Cashman also revealed the team views the outfield as having “two vacancies,” a phrase that indicates Jasson Dominguez may not be guaranteed an everyday role to start the season. It also underscores how heavily the Yankees value Cody Bellinger. Even with Grisham back, Bellinger remains a top priority, and the team still intends to pursue pitching and infield help. The budget is tighter, but the path forward remains clear: reinforce the outfield, add impact arms, and avoid treating 2026 like a repeat of last season.

