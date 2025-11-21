Sometimes an offseason need becomes so obvious that it feels like it announces itself. That’s where the Yankees are right now. On Thursday night, while speaking at the Covenant House sleepout, Brian Cashman didn’t sugarcoat what held the lineup back in 2025. The bottom third struck out too much, killed too many innings, and left too many rallies in the trash before they could even begin.

If the Yankees want a cleaner offensive profile in 2026, a player like Brenden Donovan fits that plan almost too well. We already know the Yankees have contacted the St. Louis Cardinals about him.

A contact machine built for what the Yankees lack

Donovan checks every box Cashman outlined. He’s coming off a strong year with the Cardinals, hitting .287/.353/.422 with 10 homers, 50 RBIs, a 13 percent strikeout rate, and a 119 wRC+. Those aren’t empty numbers, either. Donovan has a skill set that holds up anywhere in the order, and he’s one of the most consistent at-bats-per-plate-appearance hitters in the league.

Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

The Yankees don’t just need contact; they need shape. They need innings that breathe. They need an at-bat that doesn’t immediately sink them into a two-strike hole. Donovan provides that. Slot him near the top, and someone else with power slides down to lengthen the bottom — the entire offense recalibrates.

And in a lineup heavy on strikeouts, that ripple effect might be more valuable than anything else they could add this winter.

Positional versatility makes him even more enticing

Another reason Donovan fits the Yankees so well is the way he moves around the field. He logged 809 innings at second base, 41 at shortstop, and 152 in the outfield last season. At short, he posted a perfect fielding percentage and held breakeven advanced metrics — nothing spectacular, but more than passable for a player whose bat carries such weight.

The Yankees might be willing to live with an average glove if it means they get elite stability at the plate. And if they eventually shift him back to second base, he becomes even more valuable.

There’s also the long view. Jazz Chisholm’s contract ends after the 2026 season. If the Yankees can’t retain him, Donovan can slide into second, with George Lombard Jr. stepping into the shortstop competition. No scrambling, no holes, just continuity.

Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

What it would take to pull off a deal

This isn’t a small swing. St. Louis won’t move Donovan for scraps, and the Yankees know that. A realistic package probably starts with Spencer Jones — their crown-jewel outfield prospect — plus multiple pitching prospects behind him. That’s the tax for acquiring elite production with two more years of arbitration control.

But if the Yankees believe they’re in a championship window, that’s a cost you consider. Not casually, but seriously.

Donovan is only 28. He’s already a respected clubhouse presence. His offensive game ages well. And his profile fills a need that has been highlighted not just by fans, but by Cashman himself.

A move that signals a lot more than just an upgrade

The Yankees haven’t hid from their flaws, which is the first step toward fixing them. A trade for Donovan would be more than just a talent grab. It would be a shift in approach — a recognition that winning in October isn’t just about star power, but lineup integrity.

If the Yankees want fewer empty innings and more sustained pressure, this is exactly the type of player who brings that vision to life.

Whether they push the chips in is still the big question. But Donovan is the kind of answer that actually changes a lineup, not just fills a spot.