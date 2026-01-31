The New York Yankees are still looking for ways to improve against left-handed pitching, and it was recently revealed that they offered a contract to Austin Slater. They had acquired the outfielder via trade in 2025 before the deadline. In other news and developments, we take a look at a potential leadoff problem and what can Gerrit Cole offer this year.

Yankees submitted a Major League offer to Austin Slater in free agency

The Yankees continue to hunt for a right-handed bat to balance their lineup, with Austin Slater still firmly on their radar. Slater, who previously received a major league offer from the club, fits a very specific need: a right-handed hitter who can punish lefties, defend the corner outfield, and add some late-game athleticism.

While his surface stats against left-handed pitching last season don’t jump off the page, underlying metrics suggest he was far more effective than the results showed, pointing to some bad luck rather than decline.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Add in solid defense and above-average speed, and Slater profiles as a versatile bench piece who could complement a lefty-heavy roster.

The Yankees might have a leadoff problem in 2026

Trent Grisham’s return to the Bronx makes sense financially and statistically after a breakout season, but his projected role at the top of the lineup raises real questions. Grisham brings elite power and plate discipline, yet his profile as a “Three True Outcomes” hitter clashes with what you typically want from a leadoff man.

His limited speed and low batting average mean fewer balls in play and fewer chances to pressure defenses, often leading to solo home runs rather than sustained rallies.

The argument isn’t against Grisham’s talent—it’s about optimization. Batting him second or deeper in the order could better maximize his strengths while setting the table more effectively for stars like Aaron Judge.

What can the Yankees expect from Gerrit Cole in 2026?

Gerrit Cole enters the season as the Yankees’ biggest question mark, not because of a lack of talent, but because of uncertainty surrounding his post-surgery form and evolving arsenal. The dominant fastball that once overwhelmed hitters is no longer the backbone of his success, forcing Cole to lean into adaptation through pitch mix, sequencing, and feel.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Over the past few seasons, he’s experimented with cutters, sinkers, and expanded usage of secondary pitches, showing a willingness to reinvent himself. The most intriguing possibility is the return of his elite changeup, a weapon that once made him nearly unhittable. If Cole can rediscover that pitch while maintaining health, he still has the tools and intelligence to remain among the game’s elite.

