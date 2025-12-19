The New York Yankees witnessed how the San Diego Padres, late on Thursday, re-signed one of their potential targets, Michael King, to a lucrative deal. Meanwhile, they want Amed Rosario to learn first base to see if he can form a platoon with Ben Rice, and lost a top international prospect to the Mets. Let’s dive into Friday’s news!

Reunion Dead: Yankees avoid $75 million gamble as Michael King lands new deal

The New York Yankees are facing turbulence on multiple fronts as the 2025-26 offseason progresses. In the starting pitching market, the team was dealt a major blow when Michael King, once a target for the Bronx Bombers, signed a three-year, $75 million deal with the San Diego Padres.

King’s departure leaves the Yankees scrambling for rotation help, with options now limited to either an expensive gamble, like pursuing Japanese ace Tatsuya Imai for potentially over $150 million, or a trade requiring top prospects such as Spencer Jones or Elmer Rodriguez.

Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images

While dodging King’s massive contract may spare the Yankees a risky financial commitment given his injury history, it does little to address the immediate need for reliable innings, particularly as their bullpen depth has thinned and crosstown rivals like the Mets continue to poach key talent. Brian Cashman faces a pressing choice: act aggressively or risk watching the rest of the league pull ahead.

Meanwhile, the Yankees are carefully managing their long-term plans at first base. Ben Rice emerged as a breakout star in 2025, posting a 133 wRC+ and demonstrating power and consistency that make him a cornerstone for the position. Yet, the Yankees appear intent on a platoon strategy, protecting Rice from tough left-handed pitching.

Amed Rosario, recently re-signed to a one-year deal, is being groomed for first base despite having never played the position in the majors. The goal is pragmatic: if Rosario can survive a few starts against left-handers, Rice stays fresher and the Yankees preserve roster flexibility. This approach reflects the team’s belief in Rice while carefully hedging against risk without committing large sums of money.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Theft of the Century: Yankees stunned as top international prospect Wandy Asigen slips away to the Mets

Off the field, the Yankees’ international scouting efforts have suffered a high-profile setback. The organization lost top 16-year-old prospect Wandy Asigen to the Mets, who secured him on a $3.8 million deal. Asigen, a left-handed shortstop with immense tools, had been a centerpiece of the Yankees’ international plans.

His defection underscores ongoing instability within New York’s scouting department, following the firing of director Donny Rowland and repeated struggles to convert elite prospects into MLB contributors. Coupled with other losses to the Mets in recent offseasons, this trend suggests the Bronx Bombers are being outmaneuvered by their crosstown rivals, raising urgent questions about how Brian Cashman and his team will respond to protect both present competitiveness and future talent pipelines.

