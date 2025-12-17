The New York Mets signed former Yankees reliever Luke Weaver on Wednesday, so another player is switching neighborhoods within the city. Meanwhile, the Yanks could blow up their budget for Tatsuya Imai and Cody Bellinger.

Mets ‘steal’ Yankees reliever on two-year, $22 million contract

The Mets’ offseason finally showed signs of direction with their agreement to sign reliever Luke Weaver to a two-year, $22 million deal. After watching several marquee targets come off the board, this wasn’t about winning headlines—it was about addressing a glaring weakness. Weaver gives the Mets something they sorely lacked: a dependable arm capable of handling leverage without unraveling.

The appeal is rooted in context. Weaver’s 2024 success with the Yankees proved he can thrive late in games, and even during an uneven, injury-impacted 2025 season, his ability to miss bats never disappeared. The Mets are betting that his late-season collapse was health-related rather than a sign of decline, viewing him as a stabilizer rather than a savior.

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

Paired with Devin Williams and joined by other former Yankees arms, the bullpen suddenly has structure and experience. It doesn’t solve every offseason problem, but it marks a clear pivot toward reliability over flash—and a front office that understands exactly where last season went wrong.

The Yankees, meanwhile, still need multiple relievers to round out their bullpen.

The Yankees could ‘blow up their budget’ to sign their targets

The Yankees’ offseason may be heading toward uncharted financial territory, according to former GM Steve Phillips. With needs in both the rotation and outfield, the organization could be preparing to push its payroll well beyond previous limits, potentially approaching $350 million if they aggressively pursue multiple high-end additions.

Targets like Cody Bellinger and Japanese starter Tatsuya Imai would each command massive commitments, forcing the Yankees to decide whether restraint or ambition defines this winter. Bellinger’s value lies not just in his bat, but in his defensive versatility, while pitchers like Imai or Michael King would address a rotation that still lacks certainty.

The lingering question is strategy. Are the Yankees avoiding expensive relievers to save room for bigger splashes elsewhere, or is caution creeping back in? With rivals spending freely and roster holes still obvious, the next moves will reveal just how serious New York is about maximizing its current window.

Overpay or Lose?: Yankees finalists in possible $150+ million battle for Tatsuya Imai

The Yankees’ pursuit of Tatsuya Imai has reportedly narrowed to a two-team showdown with the Cubs, setting up a bidding war that could exceed $150 million. For Brian Cashman, this isn’t just about adding an arm—it’s about landing a transformative international talent after watching the Dodgers dominate that market in recent years.

Imai brings both elite performance and edge. His dominant season in Japan, electric velocity, and devastating secondary pitches make him a dream project for the Yankees’ pitching infrastructure. Just as compelling is his reported desire to avoid the Dodgers and carve his own legacy, a mentality tailor-made for the Bronx.

The alternative options, including a reunion with King, offer safety but far less upside. In a division growing more competitive by the year, the Yankees face a defining choice: pay for the ceiling that can win championships, or settle for comfort. Cashman has positioned the team for the moment—now he has to finish it.

