The New York Yankees badly want to reunite with Cody Bellinger, but there is currently a gap in negotiations. Meanwhile, Tatsuya Imai is expected to sign by the Winter Meetings and the Yanks are expected to work with Cam Schlittler to add a new pitch to his repertoire.

Yankees 'badly' want outfield reunion, gap exists in free agent talks

Cody Bellinger has quickly become one of the most talked-about names on the free-agent market, and the Yankees are right in the middle of it. Jon Heyman reports that New York wants him back “badly” after a strong first season in the Bronx, where he launched 29 homers, posted a 125 OPS+, and played excellent defense in left field. But the sticking point is the contract length — Bellinger’s camp is seeking more years than the Yankees are currently comfortable with, and the team isn’t eager to bid against itself.

While Bellinger’s market includes more measured interest from the Mets, Dodgers, and Phillies, the Yankees have another lane open: Kyle Tucker. Brian Cashman has already contacted Tucker’s agent, signaling a willingness to explore a blockbuster upgrade even if it means entering the $300 million territory. Tucker is the better overall player, but he also requires a far heavier financial commitment.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

That complicates the calculus with Bellinger, who likely stays under $200 million and fits the roster cleanly. Add in New York’s interest in Japanese starter Tatsuya Imai — also represented by Scott Boras — and the Yankees could end up navigating multiple high-profile negotiations at once. For now, the staring contest with Bellinger continues, and his price will likely be set once another team pushes the bidding forward.

Yankees top pitching target reportedly expected to sign at Winter Meetings

Tatsuya Imai’s breakout season in Japan wasn’t just impressive — it forced MLB front offices to take notice. A 1.92 ERA and 178 strikeouts for the Seibu Lions drew the Yankees in deeper than usual for an overseas starter, especially as their 2026 rotation faces early-season uncertainty. With Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón, and Clarke Schmidt all expected to miss time, New York needs more than depth; it needs stability from someone who can shoulder real innings immediately.

Imai checks nearly every box. His fastball sits in the mid-90s with late life, the splitter misses bats, and the slider has a strange, deceptive shape the Yankees believe will translate. Internally, scouts have tracked his growth for years, admiring how his command sharpened as his velocity climbed. In a free-agent class full of risky veterans, Imai is the rare arm who offers upside without derailing long-term plans.

His market is also moving fast. As Jeff Passan notes, a deal could come together as soon as the Winter Meetings, which puts real pressure on the Yankees to act decisively if they believe he’s the right fit. Signing Imai would give them a young, durable starter capable of steadying the rotation while their frontline arms recover — and it would signal that the Yankees are willing to strike quickly rather than settle for patchwork solutions.

Yankees young star is looking to develop new pitch to attack lefties and unlock another level

Cam Schlittler didn’t enter 2025 as a pitching prospect anyone expected to alter the Yankees’ plans, but once he started touching 100 mph in Double-A, everything changed. By the end of the year, he wasn’t a curiosity — he was helping New York win real games. His rookie performance, a 2.96 ERA with power stuff and growing confidence, shifted the organization’s view of his ceiling from solid prospect to potential long-term rotation piece.

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

His arsenal already gives right-handed hitters fits, thanks to a lively four-seamer, heavy sinker, sharp cutter, and a curveball that bailed him out of trouble. The issue is lefties. His walk rate jumps, the command wavers, and long at-bats start piling up. Matt Blake sees the pattern and the solution: Schlittler needs an offspeed pitch he can truly bury — something that moves away from lefties and forces weak early contact.

That’s the focus of his offseason. The Yankees are guiding him toward developing a changeup, though the splitter remains an option, with an emphasis on command and shape rather than pure velocity separation. If he finds that pitch, everything changes. His fastball becomes even more dangerous, his outings get longer, and New York gains another dependable rotation arm at a time when the staff badly needs one.

If the changeup clicks, Schlittler goes from breakout story to a legitimate problem for the rest of the American League — and possibly a future frontline starter the Yankees discovered almost by accident.

