The Yankees could be circling some major trade opportunities, with the Miami Marlins looking ripe for the taking. They might also have an eye on Pete Alonso as his free agency saga unfolds. Here’s the latest on all the biggest storylines!

Could the Yankees land one of the Marlins’ top starters in a trade?

The Yankees are searching for starting pitching help this offseason, with Japanese right-hander Tatsuya Imai near the top of their wishlist. Free agency is part of their strategy — highlighted by the addition of Ryan Yarbrough — but the trade market remains a real possibility as well. They held extensive conversations with the Miami Marlins during the 2025 deadline about Sandy Alcantara, and with Miami potentially open to dealing Alcantara or Edward Cabrera, the Yankees are expected to revisit those talks.

Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

A trade, however, is complicated. Alcantara is under club control through 2027 and remains Miami’s only significant financial commitment, making the Marlins reluctant to move him without a substantial return. Cabrera, coming off a 3.53 ERA across 26 starts and leading the team with 150 strikeouts, is even harder to acquire due to his affordable contract and years of team control. While Spencer Jones might headline an Alcantara package, the Marlins would likely require someone like Ben Rice for Cabrera, which makes a deal difficult for New York’s current farm system to support.

Despite those challenges, the Yankees need more rotation certainty. Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón, and Clarke Schmidt are expected back at different points in 2026, but each return carries questions about effectiveness after injury. Even with internal depth such as Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz, the club understands that injuries often emerge during spring training. That urgency is why the Yankees intend to aggressively pursue Imai, whose workload and performance profile fit their long-term needs.

READ MORE

The Yankees don’t have to drop $100 million to solve first base

The Yankees signaled a shift at first base by letting Paul Goldschmidt enter free agency, clearing the position for Ben Rice to take over full-time.

Rice delivered a strong 2025 season, hitting .255/.337/.499 with 26 home runs, 65 RBIs, and a 133 wRC+ across 138 games. His underlying numbers — including elite exit velocity, barrel rate, and expected statistics — indicate that his production is sustainable. With plate discipline metrics ranking well above league average, the Yankees see him as one of their most promising young hitters.

Defensively, Rice is still refining his work at first base after transitioning from catcher. He posted a .991 fielding percentage, -2 defensive runs saved, and one out above average, showing modest improvement as the year progressed. The Yankees believe continued reps will help him settle into the position while they use their resources to upgrade other parts of the roster.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

That context makes a pursuit of Pete Alonso unlikely. Alonso is coming off a season with 38 homers and 126 RBIs, but signing him would require a long-term, high-cost commitment. With Rice providing strong production at league-minimum salary, the Yankees prefer to direct spending toward needs in the bullpen, outfield, and middle infield depth. Goldschmidt’s departure isn’t a setback — it’s a confirmation that the organization is ready to build around Rice and invest their offseason capital elsewhere.

READ MORE

Yankees boost pitching staff with versatile swingman, take huge step to solve early-season predicament

The Yankees addressed their early-season pitching concerns by re-signing Ryan Yarbrough to a one-year deal, a move that prioritizes stability over splash. With Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodón, and Clarke Schmidt expected to miss time to begin 2026, the team needed a reliable arm capable of handling bulk innings. Yarbrough gives them that flexibility while leaving room for other additions later in the offseason.

Yarbrough’s 2025 season with the Yankees was marked by extremes. He pitched well as a starter early on, replacing Carlos Carrasco and posting a 3.83 ERA in that role before suffering an oblique strain in June. His return in September produced rough results, with a 7.27 ERA as he struggled to regain form. Still, the Yankees valued the consistency he showed when healthy and recognized the role uncertainty played in his late-season struggles.

For now, Yarbrough slots into a projected early-season rotation of Max Fried, Cam Schlittler, Luis Gil, Will Warren, and himself. His presence raises the rotation floor and buys time for injured starters to return without rushing their rehab. Once the rotation is fully healthy, Yarbrough can shift back into a multi-inning relief role, a spot where he has succeeded in the past.

The signing also reflects the Yankees’ broader offseason philosophy. Rather than overhaul the staff immediately, they are layering depth, preserving payroll flexibility, and avoiding overexposure of young pitchers. Yarbrough’s familiarity with the organization and his versatility make him a practical piece for navigating an unpredictable early season.

READ MORE