The Yankees are making it clear that first base is heading in a new direction, and their decision to let veteran Paul Goldschmidt walk into free agency is the final sign. Goldschmidt did his job in 2025, offering steady at-bats against left-handed pitching and holding up defensively, but the position was never truly his. It belonged to Ben Rice, and now the Yankees are ready to hand him the keys without hesitation.

Ben Rice is too good to keep out of the lineup

Rice didn’t just flash potential last season — he delivered a full, convincing sample of what he can become. Across 138 games, the 26-year-old hit .255/.337/.499 with 26 homers, 65 RBIs, an 18.9 percent strikeout rate, and a 9.4 percent walk rate. That production earned him a 133 wRC+, putting him 33 percent above league average and good for 3.0 WAR in his first full MLB campaign.

What stands out most, though, is the quality of his contact. Rice posted a .289 expected batting average and a .551 expected slugging percentage, clear signs his underlying performance was even better than his surface numbers. He ranked in the 92nd percentile or higher in barrel rate, average exit velocity, and hard-hit rate. When you combine that with above-average plate discipline across the board — elite chase rate, strong whiff rate, stable strikeout rate — you get one of the most promising young bats in baseball.

The Yankees know exactly what they have. They also know that players like this don’t come around often, and you don’t block them with expensive veterans unless you absolutely have to.

Defense is a work in progress, but trending up

Defensively, Rice is still developing, which is normal for a converted catcher adjusting full-time to first base. He finished the season with a .991 fielding percentage, -2 defensive runs saved, and one out above average. Those numbers won’t wow anyone yet, but he made noticeable improvements as the season progressed. First base isn’t a premium defensive position, and Rice’s athleticism, work ethic, and reps should help smooth out the remaining rough edges.

For the Yankees, the bigger question is what they can do with the money they’re saving by not investing in a veteran first baseman.

The Yankees will check in on Pete Alonso — but they shouldn’t force it

With Josh Naylor signing a five-year extension in Seattle, the first base market thinned fast. Pete Alonso now sits alone at the top, coming off a massive season where he hit .272/.347/.524 with 38 home runs and 126 RBIs. It makes perfect sense for the Yankees to at least gauge the price. That’s due diligence, not desperation.

But dropping nine figures on a 30-year-old slugger when your 26-year-old rising star just produced elite numbers at the league minimum? That’s not the best allocation of resources. Alonso is a phenomenal hitter, but the Yankees don’t need him. They need bullpen reinforcements. They need outfield upgrades. They need competition alongside Anthony Volpe as he rehabs his shoulder. A big-ticket DH/1B isn’t at the top of the list.

If Alonso somehow fell into their lap on a short-term deal, sure, they’d consider it. But that isn’t happening. He’s chasing a massive contract, and rightfully so.

Turning the page with confidence

Goldschmidt’s departure closes a short chapter and opens a more important one. The Yankees aren’t scrambling to replace production at first base — they already have it. They’re choosing youth, cost efficiency, and upside at a position where they’re stronger than most.

Rice earned the role. The Yankees know it. And now they can build the rest of their offseason around that reality, funneling their resources into areas that truly need help.

In a winter full of big decisions, this is the easiest one they’ll make.