The New York Yankees need pitching, and they need it fast. The trade market offers a viable alternative if they strike out on top free agents, and these five names are the best fits should general manager Brian Cashman opts to pursue that route. Meanwhile, the GM talked about his lefty-heavy lineup. Let’s dive into the news!

Ranking the Yankees’ 5 best trade options for the starting rotation

The Yankees are surveying the starting-pitching market with a clear preference for trades over free agency, largely because the available arms don’t match Brian Cashman’s preferred price points. Tatsuya Imai remains a known target, but beyond him, the front office is more intrigued by controllable or short-term trade options. With projected 2026 output, cost, upside, and injury risk in mind, five pitchers stand out — though each comes with a different profile and level of risk.

Mitch Keller offers durability and mid-rotation steadiness, but his declining strikeout rate and hefty salary make him an expensive project with limited upside. Edward Cabrera is the complete opposite: electric stuff, breakout potential, and three years of control — but also a worrisome injury history and a likely massive prospect cost. MacKenzie Gore presents another intriguing path, giving New York a chance to develop a high-strikeout lefty whose pitch mix could be optimized in a stronger pitching environment.

Then there’s Sandy Alcantara, a high-ceiling play who finished strong after Tommy John surgery and carries a team-friendly contract structure that minimizes long-term commitment. And topping the list is Freddy Peralta, whose elite strikeout production and bargain salary put him in rare territory — a true impact arm who fits both the Yankees’ need and their budget.

Across the board, each pitcher represents a different version of the same question: will the Yankees prioritize stability, upside, or value as they look to reinforce the rotation behind Max Fried and eventually Gerrit Cole?

Yankees’ Brian Cashman sounds the alarms over lineup problem

Brian Cashman’s recent comments about the Yankees’ left-heavy lineup raised eyebrows, especially given how aggressively the team has pursued left-handed bats in recent years to exploit Yankee Stadium’s short porch. For 2026, the roster leans heavily to that side again, with multiple everyday hitters batting left-handed. Yet behind Aaron Judge, there’s a glaring lack of right-handed threats capable of punishing left-handed pitching, leaving the lineup vulnerable to specific matchup problems — particularly in October.

The dilemma is amplified by player development. Top prospect Spencer Jones, another left-handed slugger with star-level upside, is pushing to debut soon. Adding him to an already left-leaning group could force the organization to move pieces around simply to achieve the balance Cashman says is lacking. That’s why the Yankees are expected to pursue a right-handed bat on the trade market — someone who doesn’t need to be a superstar but can lengthen the lineup and give Judge proper support against southpaws.

It leaves Cashman threading a difficult needle: maintain the advantages of a lefty-friendly ballpark while preventing the lineup from becoming predictable. Balance is the goal, but achieving it without downgrading the overall talent will determine how successful the Yankees’ winter truly is.

Do the Yankees have room for highly coveted utilityman?

Brendan Donovan’s name continues to surface in Yankees rumors during the Winter Meetings, but his fit remains complicated. On paper, Donovan’s elite on-base skills, growing power, and strong contact profile would play beautifully in Yankee Stadium, where his batted-ball trends project even better results. A jump in barrel rate and the park’s boost to left-handed hitters make him a compelling offensive addition at the top of the order.

But the positional puzzle is messy. The Yankees’ infield is already locked in, and Donovan doesn’t solve their right-handed-bat shortage. Any pursuit would likely require a corresponding move — such as dealing Ryan McMahon — yet moving his contract isn’t straightforward. Teams with third-base needs are limited, and realistic trade partners might only emerge if the Yankees absorb salary or creatively restructure the deal. Alternatives, like swapping Donovan in for Jazz Chisholm or treating him as a Bellinger replacement, present either lateral value or defensive concerns.

Ultimately, Donovan helps the Cardinals far more cleanly than he helps the Yankees unless New York can clear an infield spot and address their lineup balance simultaneously. A trade is possible, even logical under specific conditions, but not nearly as simple as the rumor suggests.

