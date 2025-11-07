The Yankees are already wheeling and dealing, offering OF Trent Grisham the QO, priced at $22 million. Let’s take a look at the latest news and some bold predictions for this offseason!

Yankees’ 3 bold predictions for the 2026 offseason

The Yankees are gearing up for change, and three big moves could define their next chapter. First: they may go big on a high-impact bat, targeting someone who can hit 35+ home runs and provide immediate middle-order depth.

Second: the rotation might see a trade or major signing, not just internal promotions, since the staff still has gaps despite having Gerrit Cole and a few promising arms.

Third: a shift toward roster flexibility could emerge — fewer long-term mega deals, more short-term contracts, and a focus on depth over star risk.

Collectively, these predictions suggest the Yankees aren’t waiting for development to finish — they want action now.

READ FULL STORY

Yankees extend one-year $22 million contract to free-agent outfielder

The Yankees locked in a one-year deal worth roughly $22 million for outfielder Trent Grisham, who clubbed a career-high 34 home runs in 2025. The move sends a message: New York values his left-handed power and defensive profile, despite a falloff there this past season.

Credit: Mark Smith-Imagn Images

Grisham’s return addresses an outfield gap without a heavy long-term commitment, keeping the Yankees flexible while betting on 2026 upside. For a team balancing money, roster churn, and a competitive window, this type of contract fits the “maintain now, commit later” strategy.

READ FULL STORY

Yankees will ‘go to town’ to make big upgrades this offseason

With the window still open and goals high, the Yankees have declared they’re not tinkering — they’re upgrading. The organization is assessing where to deploy resources: a premium bat, a top-line starter, or elite bullpen arm.

The tone feels urgent. The Yankees know contenders don’t wait. They’re willing to move salary, make trades, and not shy away from commits if it boosts their October chances.

Brian Cashman needs to build around Aaron Judge, and his window of dominance continues to push into his mid-30s, so regression should be expected at some point.

READ FULL STORY

Yankees unsurprisingly decline club option on oft-injured pitcher

The Yankees declined the club option on the frequently injured reliever Jonathan Loáisiga after he posted a 4.25 ERA in just 29.2 innings in 2025. His 2.12 home runs allowed per nine innings and 3.03 walks per nine raised red flags about reliability.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

At the same time, the Yankees picked up left-hander Tim Hill’s $3 million option, giving themselves a dependable bullpen bridge while freeing up budget and roster space. The message: durability and consistency matter just as much as upside in the Bronx.

READ FULL STORY

Yankees pick up $3 million club option for key bullpen weapon

The Yankees exercised Tim Hill’s $3 million club option, keeping the lefty reliever for 2026 after he registered a 3.09 ERA and 64.8% ground-ball rate over 70 appearances last season. Hill emerged as a stabilizing presence in a bullpen that’s needing more dependable arms.

By retaining Hill, New York secures late-inning flexibility, keeps payroll manageable, and signals that not all offseason moves need to be headline grabbers — some just need to work.

READ FULL STORY