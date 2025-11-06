The New York Yankees have made one thing clear — they want Cody Bellinger back in pinstripes. After one of his most productive seasons in years, Bellinger has reminded everyone why he was once one of baseball’s most dynamic two-way players. The problem? He’s also reminded the rest of the league, and the Yankees will have to fend off some heavy hitters to keep him in the Bronx.

According to ESPN, Bellinger is viewed as a “perfect fit” for the Yankees, both on the field and in the clubhouse. But that doesn’t mean bringing him back will be simple. Teams like the Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Mets are expected to make a push, and both have the financial muscle to turn a bidding war into something serious.

Bellinger’s resurgence makes him worth the battle

Bellinger’s 2025 campaign couldn’t have come at a better time. He played 152 games — his most since 2019 — and hit .272/.334/.480 with 29 home runs, 98 RBIs, and a 125 wRC+. He was, statistically, 25% better than the average major league hitter and looked comfortable from start to finish.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

What made the season more impressive was how complete it was. Bellinger didn’t just hit; he fielded like a Gold Glover. Over 1,295 innings in the outfield, he tallied 12 defensive runs saved and six outs above average. He looked locked in at every spot, and his ability to move between center, right, and left gives the Yankees rare flexibility.

That kind of defensive versatility — combined with left-handed power and contact skills — makes Bellinger one of the most valuable players on the market. His swing is tailor-made for Yankee Stadium’s short right porch, and that’s not just a small detail. It’s one of the main reasons the Yankees pursued him in the first place, and it’s why they’ll be hesitant to let him walk.

Deep-pocketed rivals could complicate things

Still, the Yankees aren’t alone in their pursuit. The Dodgers know Bellinger better than anyone, and the Mets are desperate to keep up with their crosstown rivals. Both have massive payrolls and plenty of reasons to chase a player of his caliber.

It’s no secret that the Yankees are working within a tight budget window after exceeding the luxury tax threshold last season. Retaining Bellinger at a deal that could exceed $150 million won’t be cheap, but replacing him might prove impossible.

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The alternative: Kyle Tucker or bust?

If Bellinger somehow slips away, Kyle Tucker looms as the only realistic alternative — but he comes with an even higher price tag. Tucker is expected to command north of $300 million, and while his talent level justifies it, the Yankees may not be in a position to spend that heavily in multiple areas this winter.

That makes Bellinger not just a preference, but a necessity. His left-handed bat balances the lineup. His glove fills multiple defensive needs. And his presence in the clubhouse fits the kind of energy this team has been trying to recapture.

For the Yankees, this offseason feels like a crossroads. If they let Bellinger go, they’ll have to explain how they plan to replace the exact kind of player they’ve spent years trying to find. And if they keep him — well, they might finally have their bridge to the next championship run.