Yankees’ newly returned infielder makes instant impact

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees have been grappling with inefficiencies and inconsistencies in their infield over the past few weeks. These issues range from defensive shortcomings to offensive regression, creating a challenging situation for the team. Gleyber Torres is continuing his cold streak to start the season, and with DJ LeMahieu still rehabbing a right foot injury, the team has had to rely more heavily on their supplementary infield options.

Yankees Navigate Infield Challenges

Oswaldo Cabrera has been receiving daily starts at third base and even filled in at first base during Sunday’s game against the Detroit Tigers, helping complete a series sweep. With Cabrera stepping in to give Anthony Rizzo a day off, Jon Berti was reinserted into his regular position at third base after returning from his own injury.

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Berti’s Impactful Return

Jon Berti, 34, is coming off a strong season with the Miami Marlins, where he posted a batting line of .294/.344/.405, along with 33 RBIs and 16 stolen bases.

Although Berti is generally considered an average hitter, he is recognized for his solid defensive skills. In his first game back on Sunday, Berti contributed a hit and a run over two at-bats, bringing his season averages to .238/.304/.238. His presence is particularly valuable given his speed, which ranks in the 94th percentile for sprint speed among MLB players.

While the Yankees eagerly await LeMahieu’s return from injury, Berti serves as a valuable interim option. He not only provides depth across the infield but also brings experience from over 577 career innings in the outfield. Berti’s versatility and speed make him an important asset as the team works to stabilize its infield and improve overall performance.