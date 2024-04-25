Yankees’ new leadoff man rekindles hot bat after regression scare

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees have secured back-to-back victories against the Oakland Athletics, capped by a seven-run outburst on Wednesday that was primarily fueled by the top of the batting order.

Key Performances at the Plate

Juan Soto continued his exceptional performance, adding two hits, two runs, and two RBIs to his impressive season stats, now boasting a .319/.431/.564 slash line, which leads the team.

However, Anthony Volpe, the team’s leadoff man, has also been impressive overall this season, hitting .293/.369/.424. Despite experiencing a slump over the past week, with his average dipping to .208 and his on-base percentage to .240, Volpe appears to be rebounding, evidenced by his two hits, a run, and an RBI in Wednesday’s victory.

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

With Gleyber Torres underperforming and failing to contribute effectively as the leadoff hitter, the Yankees made a strategic change by positioning Volpe at the top of the lineup. Manager Aaron Boone views Volpe as the long-term solution for this role and emphasizes the importance of giving him ample experience to grow into the position.

Yankees Are Getting Strong Contributions From Volpe

Although Volpe has experienced a 5.7% drop in his hard-hit percentage this season, including a 6.3% decrease in his barrel rate to 2.7%, he has compensated in other areas. His approach at the plate has resulted in a flatter bat path with an average launch angle of only 5.7°. While this adjustment might reduce his home run tally, it has significantly increased his on-base percentage, and his strikeout rate has improved by 7.8%, now at 20% over 105 plate appearances this year.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Defensively, Volpe continues to excel following a Gold Glove season as a rookie. Over 216.2 innings this season, he has maintained a .976 fielding percentage, saved three defensive runs, and recorded four outs above average. His solid performance has solidified his role as the Yankees’ long-term answer at shortstop despite the overall volatility in the infield. While Torres and third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera have struggled defensively, Anthony Rizzo is showing signs of improvement.

The Yankees are also anticipating the return of DJ LeMahieu, who recently suffered a setback due to soreness in his right foot during a rehab game. The team hopes that he can stabilize the hot corner upon his return in the coming weeks, providing a veteran presence and an additional boost to the batting lineup.