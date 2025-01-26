Yankees’ new infielder could be a steal at $12.5 million

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Yankees made an intriguing move this offseason by acquiring 37-year-old first baseman Paul Goldschmidt for just $12.5 million in 2025. While Goldschmidt’s prime years may be in the rearview mirror, his arrival represents a notable improvement over Anthony Rizzo, who earned $17 million last season but delivered subpar production.

The Yankees are banking on Goldschmidt to rejuvenate his form and bring stability to a position that has been a weak spot for them in recent years.

Still Capable Despite Decline

Goldschmidt is only two years removed from an MVP-winning 2022 season, where he slashed .317/.404/.578 with 35 home runs, 115 RBIs, and a 175 wRC+. However, the last two seasons have been less kind to the veteran slugger.

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

In 2024, he hit .245/.302/.414 with 22 homers, 65 RBIs, and a league-average 100 wRC+. His 1.1 WAR marked the lowest full-season output of his career. Despite these declines, Goldschmidt’s underlying metrics suggest there’s still something left in the tank.

Even with his power trending downward, he ranked in the 92nd percentile in hard-hit rate last season, demonstrating that he can still make quality contact. His declining plate discipline is a concern, but a change in scenery and a role on a competitive team could reignite some of his former spark.

Defensive Stability

Beyond his offensive potential, Goldschmidt remains a capable defender at first base. His experience and leadership should provide a stabilizing presence for the Yankees’ infield, especially as they continue to rely on younger players in key positions. While not the Gold Glove-caliber defender he once was, Goldschmidt still brings a level of reliability that will help anchor the right side of the field.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Low-Cost, High-Reward Move

The Yankees are taking a calculated gamble with Goldschmidt, but the low financial commitment makes this deal a win on paper. At $12.5 million, they’re paying significantly less than Rizzo’s 2024 salary while likely getting a better overall player. The financial flexibility saved with this move could also allow the Yankees to pursue additional upgrades elsewhere, making Goldschmidt’s acquisition even more valuable.

A Potential Spark for 2025

If Goldschmidt can channel even a portion of the production he showcased during his MVP season, he could emerge as a key contributor for the Yankees. His power and contact skills, paired with a disciplined lineup, could inject much-needed consistency into the offense. For a team with championship aspirations, Goldschmidt may offer more than meets the eye, proving to be a veteran presence capable of delivering in critical moments.