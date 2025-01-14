Yankees’ new infield signing could end up playing an important role in 2025

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Yankees signed Dominic Smith to a minor league deal on Monday night, and while it doesn’t prompt much excitement, it quietly added an intriguing layer of depth to the roster.

Smith, a seasoned veteran with 693 MLB games under his belt, is far from your average minor league signing. While he’s not in line for a starting role, the Yankees might have landed a safety net capable of stepping in should the need arise, especially at first base.

Insurance Behind Goldschmidt

Paul Goldschmidt is the Yankees’ primary option at first base, and for good reason. The former MVP has a track record of health and consistent production, making him one of the most dependable players in the league.

However, Goldschmidt is 37 years old, and while his durability has been stellar, even the most reliable veterans are not immune to the wear and tear of a grueling 162-game season. If Goldschmidt were to miss time, Smith’s experience could prove invaluable.

Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Smith has played 613 innings at first base last season, where he posted a .987 fielding percentage. While his defensive metrics aren’t elite, he’s more than capable of holding his own, offering the Yankees a competent stopgap if needed.

A Lefty Bat with Potential

Offensively, Smith’s profile is intriguing, particularly in Yankee Stadium, which notoriously favors left-handed hitters. In 2024, Smith played 93 games between the Red Sox and Reds, slashing .233/.313/.378 with six home runs and 34 RBIs. While those numbers are modest, Smith’s left-handed swing could find new life with the short porch in right field.

Smith also brings experience from high-leverage situations, which could be a crucial factor if the Yankees are shuffling their lineup due to injuries. His time with the Mets, and more recently with Boston and Cincinnati, has given him exposure to big moments, even if he’s struggled to lock down consistent success.

Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images

A Reliable Backup Plan

For the Yankees, Smith represents a reliable, low-risk option. He won’t push Goldschmidt for playing time, but in a season where depth often decides success, having someone like Smith stashed away could make a difference. Injuries and inconsistencies happen over the course of a long season, and Smith has shown he can handle the pressure when called upon.

At 29 years old, Smith still has something left in the tank. While he won’t be the focal point of the Yankees’ roster, his ability to step in at first base and provide left-handed depth could make him an important role player when the inevitable challenges of a season arise.