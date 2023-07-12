Yankees’ new hitting coach Sean Casey: ‘We’re here to win a World Series’

New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) congratulates New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) after he hit a home run in the sixth inning during a baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Cincinnati Reds, Friday, May 19, 2023, at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati.

In an ideal scenario, the New York Yankees‘ new hitting coach Sean Casey would usher in immediate transformations. However, he faces a formidable challenge in reviving one of the most underperforming offenses in baseball.

Analyzing Yankees’ Pre-All-Star Offensive Performance

As the Yankees stepped into the All-Star break, they held the unfortunate positions of 28th-ranked batting average, 26th in on-base percentage, and 21st in OPS. Despite boasting the 5th highest home run count in the league, the lack of run conversions with runners in scoring positions renders the statistic less impactful.

Casey’s Approach to Improve Team’s Offensive Capabilities

Casey aims to introduce a fresh approach to batting, with a focus on prolonging at-bats and enhancing the team’s on-base percentage, thereby creating more scoring opportunities.

“I’m not crazy enough to think that I’m going to come in and all of a sudden all 9 guys are going to start hitting because (I’ve) arrived. Collectively every guy’s got to look at themselves and say, ‘What do I need to do to get going? What do I need to do to get hot?”

As part of his approach, Casey intends to work closely with each hitter, understanding and addressing their individual struggles. With players like DJ LeMahieu and Giancarlo Stanton enduring unprecedented cold stretches, compared to their career averages, the challenge is evident.

While the aging factor is undoubtedly impacting these players, the Yankees remain confident in their ability to deliver from the batter’s box. Casey, an expert in refining the art of batting, believes a shift in mindset could be the key to turning their fortunes around.

Merging Old-School Methods and Modern Analytics

Casey recognizes the role of analytics in the contemporary game and plans to amalgamate his old-school batting philosophy with data-driven strategies to improve offensive production.

“You can’t just, in this game, come in as an old-school guy. I will come into it with my old-school approach, but also the new-school approach of analytics”

Yankees’ Unwavering Goal and Casey’s Mission

The Yankees’ ambition each season remains unchanged—winning the World Series. Unfortunately, they haven’t even made it to a series, let alone clinch the title, in over a decade. With their pitching already performing above average, Casey’s task is to get the offense back on track.

“We’re here to win a World Series. That’s the bottom-line. Anything less than that is a failure in New York, and I understand that and I understand what that means.”

Casey’s Confidence in the Second Half of the Season

The truth remains that the Yankees have an array of professional hitters and quality players capable of turning things around during the second half of the season. Casey is optimistic about unlocking each player’s potential, emphasizing that the mental game is as crucial as physical prowess in baseball.