Yankees’ new Gold Gloving-winning outfielder finally makes an impact

With the Yankees opting to rest Giancarlo Stanton on Friday, Aaron Judge assumed the designated hitter role, allowing Trent Grisham, one of their newly acquired outfielders, to step into the lineup.

Grisham’s Opportunity and Performance

Despite having made only seven appearances this season, Trent Grisham has struggled to leave a significant mark, batting just .071 with an on-base percentage of .235. Transitioning from an everyday starter with the San Diego Padres to a primary backup role with the Yankees, Grisham’s limited opportunities have hindered his ability to impact the game consistently.

However, during Friday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Grisham made his presence felt by delivering a three-run homer in the top of the fourth inning, which temporarily gave the Yankees the lead, though they ultimately fell to the Brewers.

Yankees’ Outfield Dynamics and Depth

While Grisham is a Gold Glove-winning outfielder, the current Yankees lineup does not require his daily involvement, thanks to the presence of Aaron Judge, Juan Soto, and Alex Verdugo in the outfield. Verdugo, in particular, has been performing well lately, hitting .256/.361/.422 with three home runs and nine RBIs over 27 games, boasting a 133 wRC+. He is on track to surpass his career-high 2.1 WAR, already achieving 0.7 this season.

Last year, the Yankees faced significant challenges due to a lack of depth in the outfield. Now, with Grisham available and prospects like Jasson Dominguez and Spencer Jones progressing well in the minors—Jones is even pushing for a promotion to AAA—the Yankees are better positioned. Dominguez is expected to return later in the season, adding further depth.

Although Aaron Judge has started the year on a downward trend, his potential for improvement is high with more game time and consistent at-bats. Grisham’s impactful performance on Friday highlights the value of depth in the roster, which will be crucial as the Yankees aim for a successful run in the World Series. This depth in the outfield not only provides options but also strategic flexibility for the team moving forward.