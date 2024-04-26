Yankees’ switch-hitting phenom is throwing up to 135 feet after latest update

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Jasson Dominguez is one of the most exciting young players in the game right now, and when the Yankees called him up in September of last season it created quite a media storm. He hit four home runs in his first eight games, driving the baseball with authority while also making elite-level swing decisions. The unfortunate news of his torn UCL was gut-wrenching, as he took an unwatchable and lifeless offense to new heights, as the Yankees won their first five games with their top prospect.

With the additions of Juan Soto and Alex Verdugo, the Yankees have been excellent in their outfield, but Jasson Dominguez is progressing nicely as well. According to Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, Aaron Boone said that he’s throwing up to 135 feet and could begin a Minor League rehab assignment in a few weeks.

Jasson Dominguez Making Progress, Yankees Could See Him Soon

Sep 9, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Jasson Dominguez (89) at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees are probably ecstatic about the idea of having a young switch-hitting outfielder in the middle of their lineup for years to come, and that dream is closer to becoming a reality. Right now the Yankees have a complete outfield including Alex Verdugo, Aaron Judge, and Juan Soto from left to right, and this buys Dominguez plenty of time to focus on his rehab while the team continues to compete at the Major League level.

It seems as if the Yankees were always going to be careful with this process, not opting to have him rehab the way that Bryce Harper did where he came back before he could even throw a baseball. Rushing their top prospect to get him back in New York would be a disaster waiting to happen, and they emphasized how important patience would be in this process. He’s a key part of their future, and they’re going to handle him with extreme care as a result.

Jasson Dominguez is one of the most enticing offensive prospects the Yankees have had in a while, possessing the skillset and tools that could result in a superstar-caliber hitter. While a small sample size, Dominguez had a 20.5 SEAGER score while having a .450 xwOBACON, showing the ability to make elite-level swing decisions while also crushing the ball at the point of contact.

Sep 8, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Jasson Dominguez (89) hits a two run home run in the third inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The sky is the limit for Jasson Dominguez offensively, and the timeline for him to return grows shorter and shorter as the weeks go on. Aaron Boone mentioned that he could begin his rehab assignment in a few weeks, and given that he’s throwing up to 135 feet now, we could imagine he’s nearing the final stages of his throwing program before we can see him grace an outfield during a real game.

It’s not as if the Yankees desperately need an outfielder with the production they’re getting from Verdugo and Soto, but there’s a need, Dominguez would be on their 40-man roster when he’s activated off the injured list. There’s still some work he has to do before he’ll be cleared to play, but you salivate at the idea of having Dominguez join the tandem of Aaron Judge and Juan Soto, as the team is beginning to take on a more youthful identity. They’re already toward the middle of the pack in terms of average batter age, as this is the youngest their hitters have been relative to the league.

”