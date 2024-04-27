Yankees’ new bullpen arm blows game in first opportunity

John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees, facing a depleted bullpen, have made a strategic addition by claiming right-handed pitcher Michael Tonkin off waivers from the New York Mets. This move comes as the Yankees prepare to bolster their pitching staff amid a demanding schedule.

Michael Tonkin Joins the Yankees

Michael Tonkin, 34, a seasoned MLB player since 2013, has been part of three different teams this season alone, including the Mets, the Minnesota Twins, and now the Yankees. He was quickly activated for Friday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers in an attempt to strengthen the Yankees’ pitching options. Unfortunately, Tonkin’s debut was less than stellar; he allowed two runs over 1.1 innings, which pushed his season ERA to 5.23.

Credit: Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Challenges and Expectations for Tonkin

With the Yankees exhausting five bullpen pitchers in Friday’s game, the team finds itself stretched thin as they head into Saturday’s matchup.

They will rely heavily on starter Carlos Rodon to contain the Brewers’ formidable lineup. Given the current state of the bullpen, Tonkin may be expected to take on a more significant role in the coming games. He utilizes a mix of sliders, sinkers, and four-seam fastballs in his pitching arsenal. While his slider has proven effective, with batters hitting just .118 against it, his fastballs have been less successful, raising concerns about his reliability.

As the Yankees await the return of pitchers Lou Trivino, Tommy Kahnle, and Scott Effross from injuries, the team faces the immediate challenge of navigating through upcoming games with limited bullpen options.