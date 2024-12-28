Yankees never offered contract to long-time second baseman

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees are turning the page on last season. Yesterday, they bid farewell to second baseman Gleyber Torres, who inked his name on a one-year, $15 million deal with the Detroit Tigers.

According to MLB.com reporter Bryan Hoch, Torres said he received an offer to return to the organization:

“After the World Series, I got a lot of phone calls from other teams and just focused to get an opportunity in another place,” Torres told Hoch. “I feel like I have to play where somebody wants to give the best for me, and I just want to be available to do the best for the team. I’ve got great friends there, great communication with the entire organization. I feel proud of myself for being with the Yankees for seven years, but now I’m with Detroit and just really happy they gave me the opportunity to play next year.

“I think they have other priorities and I’m not on the list. I’m good.”

Torres didn’t meet the organization’s expectations

Torres had been with the Yankees organization since he was 19 years old. Now 28, he was a staple of New York’s middle infield since his MLB debut in 2018.

In his seven year tenure with the Bombers, Torres was a two-time All-Star and slashed .265/.334/.441 with a 112 OPS+. He loved playing in pinstripes and was adamant that he wanted to stay in the Bronx long-term.

However, he never quite reached his full potential with the organization, mitigating the chances of a reunion. In just his second season, he powered 38 home runs, but failed to hit over 25 ever again.

His offensive production was especially troublesome in the first half of 2024, but he rebounded after the All-Star break to end the season slashing .257/.330/.378 with 15 homers and 63 RBIs.

He was also a key contributor to the Yankees’ World Series run. Torres shined in the leadoff spot, hitting .241 with 14 hits, two home runs, and eight RBIs across 14 postseason games.

New York is focused on fixing their biggest weaknesses

This season, the Yankees faced significant drawbacks in both their base running and defense that thwarted their efforts to win a 28th championship. While Torres was a bright spot in their lineup, he consistently found himself in trouble on the base paths and in the field.

In 2024, Torres graded out as the worst defensive second-baseman in all of baseball. In the field, he was worth minus-11 defensive runs saved, minus-4 outs above average, and led the position with 18 errors.

The Yankees have prioritized defense when constructing their roster for next season. They’ve emphasized run prevention with the additions of Max Fried, Devin Williams, and Fernando Cruz. New York has also added four-time Gold Glover Paul Goldschmidt to command first base. Even the acquisition of Cody Bellinger – who is by no means a replacement for the bat of Juan Soto – will improve the outfield’s defensive aptitude.

Heading into the new year, New York is determined to fix their biggest weaknesses from years past. Even though they face uncertainty in their middle infield, it was time for the Yankees to move on from Gleyber Torres.