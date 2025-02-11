Yankees have ‘never’ seriously considered a pursuit of aging 3B

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Andy Martino of SNY reports that the New York Yankees have ‘never seriously’ considered trading for third baseman Nolan Arenado, whom the St. Louis Cardinals have actively shopped this winter.

This comes hours after Jeff Passan of ESPN reported that it was a longshot for the Yankees to land the well-known infielder, as the team does not seem interested in acquiring an expensive aging player. The Cardinals have remained unwilling to eat a significant portion of his salary, and with how poorly Arenado’s bat fits the Bronx, the Yankees likely don’t believe he’s worth the price of admission.

As of right now the Yankees still have a massive question mark at third base, and as Spring Training draws closer, their internal options get pushed more into the spotlight.

Nolan Arenado to the Yankees is a Pipe Dream That Never Had Legs

Despite rumors online persisting about the Yankees potentially remaining in on Nolan Arenado, the Yankees have never seriously considered a pursuit of the veteran and it seems like he’ll be traded somewhere else. Another big market team that has been linked to Arenado but hasn’t really show interest are the Dodgers, and that’s because both LAD and NYY are teams that the Cardinals know their star third baseman would be willing to waive his no-trade clause for.

The Boston Red Sox are among the teams interested in Nolan Arenado, and he would also waive his no-trade clause for them according to Jeff Passan of ESPN. Andy Martino states more of what we already knew about Arenado; a pursuit of the aging and declining star has never been a real possibility for the Yankees. Even as Spring Training gets closer, even as we approach the final month before the real games begin, Brian Cashman refuses to show interest.

Considering where Arenado is at in his career, the money the Cardinals still owe him, and the poor fit for Yankee Stadium; can you really blame him?

Nolan Arenado’s power doesn’t play well for Yankee Stadium, and the offense needs more than what he would likely provide to the Bronx Bombers. Entering his age-34 season and owed over $60 million for the next three years, the Yankees would be taking on quite an expensive contract and adding to their growing list of veteran players making significant money.

While the team owes it to the fanbase to make a meaningful addition at third base, options such as Willi Castro remain on the trade market and the signing of Alex Bregman could change things. The Cubs signing Bregman could make Nico Hoerner available while the Tigers signing him could make Jace Jung or Matt Vierling available at the right price, and that may be what the Yankees are waiting on.

Aaron Boone spoke well of DJ LeMahieu, but a manager’s words will almost always be positive in reference to a player on the roster, and that hasn’t signaled much in terms of private perception. For now this will be a rotating door between Oswald Peraza, Oswaldo Cabrera, and the aforementioned DJ LeMahieu, but they should add to that group with someone who is a clear-cut starter at the position.