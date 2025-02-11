Yankees had Alex Bregman in mind before $250 million pivot

Credit: Orlando Ramirez-Imagn Images

The Yankees flirted with the idea of signing Alex Bregman this offseason, but after shelling out more than $250 million on other key additions, they’re out of the mix for the former Astros star.

According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Yankees “considered” making a run at Bregman before shifting focus and investing heavily in their pitching staff and outfield.

Bregman’s Market and Yankees’ Spending

Bregman is still in his prime at 30 years old, but he’s coming off a bit of a down year by his standards. Over 145 games, he hit .260/.315/.453 with a slight dip in his usual on-base numbers. He remains a high-level third baseman who can be a key piece for a World Series contender, but with a reported asking price of a six-year deal, the Yankees opted against making a serious push.

Instead, they spent big in other areas, headlined by an eight-year, $218 million contract for ace Max Fried. They also took on the remaining salary of Cody Bellinger, who will earn $27.5 million in 2025 before a $25 million player option for 2026. Additionally, they secured one of the league’s best closers in Devin Williams, who will make $8.6 million in his final year of arbitration.

All in, those three additions cost roughly $250 million in total, but the way the Yankees structured Fried’s contract keeps their 2025 payroll impact at $50.6 million—less than the $61.8 million the Mets are set to pay Juan Soto in his first season. The Yankees may not have landed a superstar third baseman, but they arguably built a more balanced roster.

No Big Free-Agent Moves Left, Trade Market the Next Play

With their luxury tax payroll already above $301 million, it’s unlikely the Yankees make another major signing. Bregman was never a realistic fit after their recent moves, and their best chance to upgrade third base now lies in the trade market. If they target another infielder, it’ll likely be a younger player still in arbitration rather than another big-money free agent.