Yankees need to replace 105 innings of quality pitching in free agency

The New York Yankees are facing a dilemma in their bullpen as the offseason has begun to unfold.

Yankees: Clay Holmes & Tommy Kahnle’s potential exits will be hard to replace

The Yankees have seen their eighth-inning reliever Tommy Kahnle and closer Clay Holmes both hit free agency. Kahnle has been instrumental in the Yankees’ success over the last two seasons, and has set up his All-Star teammate in Holmes to perform at an exceptional level. The two combined for 105.2 innings pitched in 2024, and getting that output and availability back will be a point of focus for Yankees management.

Kahnle sported a 2.11 ERA and 1.148 WHIP along with 46 strikeouts last season. He was perfect against the Kansas City Royals in the Yankees’ American League Division Series, having allowed no hits or earned runs, and finished the postseason having conceded six and two respectively. The 35-year-old will test the free agency waters and should he depart, leave a void in the eighth inning slot.

As for Holmes, the acclaimed closer saw his ERA rise a touch from sub-3.00 levels in the previous two seasons to 3.14 in 2024. Nevertheless, he locked down 30 saves on the campaign, which was seventh-most in the entire Major Leagues. His reliability at the end of games helped the Yankees (94-68) secure key victories en route to the top seed in the American League and an eventual 2024 World Series berth.

Several notable relievers are on the open market for the Yankees to consider acquiring

Now that New York is staring down the barrel of both seeking greener pastures, they have been linked to several relievers that could fit into their mode of operation while still leaving them with enough flexibility to re-up superstar slugger Juan Soto contractually. The Yankees have been linked to former San Diego Padres talent Tanner Scott and former Philadelphia Phillies reliever Carlos Estevez as potential targets.

However, other talents like former Texas Rangers All-Star Kirby Yates and MLB great Kenley Jansen are also on the open market for the Yankees’ front office to pursue. New York will look to make the dollars and cents work with a new set of talent should Holmes or Kahnle fail to return.