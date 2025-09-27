Yankees nearly traded Trent Grisham for Mets homegrown infielder

The New York Yankees almost went down a very different road at the 2025 MLB trade deadline. Concerned about Aaron Judge’s elbow injury and uncertain whether their captain would return to MVP form, the front office considered selling off short-term pieces. One of the most intriguing discussions came with their crosstown rivals.

According to Andy Martino of SNY, the Yankees and Mets talked about a deal that would have sent outfielder Trent Grisham to Queens in exchange for third baseman Brett Baty.

“That included concepts that would have moved one big leaguer for another. One example, according to league sources, was a discussion with the Mets about dealing Trent Grisham for Brett Baty. The Mets needed a rental center fielder, while the Yankees sought a controllable third baseman and liked Baty’s lefty swing,” Martino reported.

Credit: Mark Smith-Imagn Images

Why the Yankees considered it

The idea wasn’t far-fetched at the time. Judge’s status created real doubt about the Yankees’ playoff hopes, and Grisham’s value as a rental outfielder was at its peak. Moving him for a young, controllable infielder like Baty would have fit into a long-term vision, even if it weakened the current roster.

Baty, 25, is in the midst of a bounce-back season after a rocky start to his career. Over 130 games, he’s hitting .254/.313/.435 with 18 home runs and 50 RBIs. While his 25% strikeout rate leaves room for improvement, his left-handed power makes him an appealing long-term fit. Defensively, he’s added value with four defensive runs saved and one out above average at third base.

For a Yankees team desperate to stabilize the hot corner, Baty represented both a solution and upside still waiting to be tapped.

Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images

Why the Yankees didn’t pull the trigger

The Yankees ultimately chose a different path, acquiring Ryan McMahon and absorbing the bulk of his contract instead. McMahon has been a defensive standout at third base, posting six defensive runs saved and two outs above average in just over 420 innings. While his bat has been well below league average since arriving, his glove has brought consistency to a position that was previously a revolving door.

Meanwhile, Grisham has been one of the Yankees’ biggest surprises this season. In a contract year, he’s rediscovered his power stroke, belting 34 home runs with a 131 wRC+. His defense in the outfield has slipped below expectations, but his offense has more than compensated. Trading him at the deadline would have stripped the Yankees of one of their most productive hitters.

Judge’s resurgence changed everything

The biggest reason the Yankees held firm? Judge’s recovery. Rather than fading, Judge returned to the lineup and looked every bit the MVP-caliber player they needed. His presence changed the calculus completely. What could have been a deadline defined by selling became one about adding.

That context makes the near-deal with the Mets fascinating in hindsight. Had Judge suffered a setback, the Yankees might have pulled the trigger on a deal that would have hurt in the short term but potentially benefited them long-term. Instead, they doubled down on competing in 2025.

Looking back at the decision

There’s no doubt Baty would have been an intriguing long-term fit in New York. But with Grisham mashing in a contract year and McMahon offering Gold Glove-caliber defense, the Yankees managed to thread the needle. They kept their present intact while still shoring up their infield defense.

In the end, Judge’s health gave the Yankees the clarity they needed: the window to win is still wide open, and selling wasn’t the answer.



