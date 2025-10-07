Yankees nearly traded Ben Rice for elite offensive outfielder

When the New York Yankees lost Juan Soto to the Mets last offseason, it wasn’t just a roster shift — it was a seismic gut punch. Soto had been the face of their offensive resurgence, and his departure forced the Yankees to rethink everything about their lineup construction.

They acted quickly, landing Cody Bellinger from the Chicago Cubs and strengthening the rotation with left-hander Max Fried. But behind the scenes, there was another major storyline brewing — one that could’ve reshaped the Yankees’ future entirely.

According to Ryan Garcia of Empire Sports Media, the Yankees explored a blockbuster trade for former Houston Astros slugger Kyle Tucker. Talks never gained enough traction to materialize, but New York was reportedly willing to make a painful sacrifice: parting ways with breakout left-handed hitter Ben Rice.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

Yankees weighed a bold move for a proven star

Tucker, who was eventually dealt to the Cubs to fill Bellinger’s void, was a serious consideration for the Yankees. Even though he is coming off what many considered a “down year” by his own lofty standards, his profile checks nearly every box the Yankees covet — elite plate discipline, consistent contact, and power that plays perfectly to Yankee Stadium’s short right-field porch.

This year, Tucker has slashed .266/.377/.464 with 22 home runs and 73 RBIs in a contract year. While not his most explosive campaign, it still placed him among the league’s most balanced offensive weapons. Add in his steady defense and base-running value, and he represented the type of well-rounded, prime-aged player who rarely hits the market.

But to get him, the Yankees were prepared to pay a steep price — namely, Rice, who had just cemented himself as one of their most productive and versatile young bats.

Ben Rice’s rise changes everything

It’s not often that a rookie forces an organization to rethink its long-term plans, but Ben Rice did exactly that. Over 138 games, the 25-year-old hit .255 with a .337 on-base percentage and a .499 slugging mark, along with 26 home runs and 65 RBIs. His 133 wRC+ ranked among the best on the team, and his poise at the plate — especially in high-leverage moments — stood out.

Rice’s ability to split time between first base and catcher gave the Yankees crucial roster flexibility, and his left-handed bat became a perfect complement to the lineup’s righty-heavy core. Trading him for a single year of Tucker, especially before the outfielder’s free agency, would’ve been a gamble — one the front office ultimately walked away from.

Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

Why Kyle Tucker still makes perfect sense

Even though the trade never happened, the Yankees’ interest in Tucker likely isn’t going away. Bellinger has provided strong defense and versatility, but if he walks after the season, Tucker instantly becomes one of the most logical targets in free agency.

Few players fit Yankee Stadium’s dimensions as naturally as Tucker. His smooth, left-handed swing could turn fly balls into souvenirs in right field, and his balanced approach would bring stability to a lineup that too often lives or dies by the long ball.

At 28, Tucker is entering his prime, and his combination of contact skills, patience, and consistent power would make him a top-of-the-order anchor alongside Aaron Judge. For a franchise still chasing offensive consistency in October, he’s exactly the kind of hitter who changes postseason outcomes.

The dream scenario for New York

The irony, of course, is that the Yankees could end up with both players after all. If Tucker hits free agency and New York manages to sign him without losing Rice, it would represent a rare win-win — keeping a homegrown breakout while adding a star built for the Bronx.

It’s a reminder of how close this organization was to reshaping its identity yet again. The Yankees may have avoided one blockbuster last winter, but their pursuit of Kyle Tucker could just be on pause, not over. And if he ends up wearing pinstripes next spring, it’ll be clear the Yankees’ patience paid off.