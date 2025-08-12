Yankees’ nearing return of relief pitcher with the best splitter in baseball

The New York Yankees are closing in on the return of two vital bullpen pieces, Fernando Cruz and Ryan Yarbrough.

Both arms could significantly impact the late-season stretch, each bringing a different but equally valuable skill set to the roster.

Yarbrough offers the Yankees length from the bullpen and another left-handed option for matchup flexibility against dangerous lineups.

Cruz, however, brings a far more unique weapon—one that has quietly been among the most dominant in baseball this year.

Credit: Tom Horak-Imagn Images

Fernando Cruz and his elite splitter weapon

Cruz, 35, owns what is arguably the best splitter in the game, and the Yankees have leaned heavily on it.

Before his injury, Cruz posted a staggering 49.6% whiff rate and 41.2% strikeout rate over just 33 innings of work.

His splitter usage jumped from 41.7% last season to an incredible 59.3% this year under the Yankees’ guidance.

Hitters have barely touched it, managing a .138 batting average and a .225 slugging percentage against the pitch all season.

Why the Yankees are maximizing Cruz’s strengths

When a pitcher has a borderline unhittable weapon, the most logical move is to use it relentlessly in key moments.

The Yankees have embraced that approach, making Cruz a nightmare matchup in late-inning, high-leverage situations before his setback.

His ability to generate whiffs can shut down rallies instantly, a skill the Yankees have sorely missed in recent months.

However, he does come with a caveat—command lapses that occasionally lead to walks and added traffic on the bases.

Ryan Yarbrough’s role in the bullpen plan

While Cruz dominates with pure swing-and-miss stuff, Yarbrough offers something the Yankees have been lacking—reliable multi-inning stability.

His ability to bridge games from the middle innings to the late stages provides critical rest for the top bullpen arms.

As a lefty, Yarbrough also expands the Yankees’ matchup options, allowing them to better navigate deep, balanced opposing lineups.

His style contrasts sharply with Cruz’s, but together, they could form a versatile and dangerous bullpen pairing down the stretch.

Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Timing is everything for New York’s playoff push

With the Yankees clinging to postseason position, adding two proven arms could be the difference in several close games.

Cruz’s swing-and-miss dominance and Yarbrough’s steady length make them valuable puzzle pieces in Aaron Boone’s pitching strategy.

Also Read:Yankees nearing critical bullpen reinforcements

If both return healthy and in form, the Yankees’ bullpen could suddenly transform from solid to one of baseball’s most feared.

Their arrivals may not make headlines like a blockbuster trade, but they could quietly shift the outcome of the playoff race.