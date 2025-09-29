Yankees name Game 3 starter for the 2025 Wild Card Series

Aaron Boone has named rookie Cam Schlittler as the Yankees‘ Game 3 starter in this upcoming Wild Card Series, which would be a do-or-die elimination game.

The Yankees will roll with Max Fried in Game 1 and Carlos Rodon in Game 2, but throughout the summer the team would have an open competition between Luis Gil, Will Warren, and Cam Schlittler.

Unlike Schlittler and Warren, Gil does have postseason experience, but the team ultimately aligned their rotation in a manner that would let their new rookie get the ball in a huge game.

Boston and New York would only play a Game 3 if they split the first two games of this series, and its unclear how the plan would change if the team advanced to the American League Division Series in two games.

Cam Schlittler Gets Vote of Confidence From the Yankees With Playoff Nod

Across 14 starts, Cam Schlittler put up a 2.96 ERA and 3.74 FIP, striking out over 27% of batters faced in what was a great start to his MLB career.

The right-hander began his season in Double-A with the Somerset Patriots, but after adding some fastball velocity from years past, he became one of the team’s most talented pitchers.

Aaron Boone announced the decision earlier today in a press conference at Yankee Stadium, and the Yankees are hoping his competitive demeanor and calm presence can translate into postseason success.

Schlittler was especially red-hot as of late, pitching to a 2.23 ERA and 2.62 FIP across his last nine starts, showing improved command and expanding the repertoire as well.

He’s mixed in more secondary pitches, including adding a new slider shape and a sinker, and he’ll be their guy if they go to a do-or-die Game 3 scenario.