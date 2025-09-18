Yankees’ MVP candidate is having an all-time top-15 offensive season

The New York Yankees have watched plenty of legends come and go, but what Aaron Judge is doing right now feels like something out of a baseball fever dream. Three years removed from smashing the American League’s single-season home run record with 62 blasts in 2022, Judge has somehow found another gear. He isn’t just mashing baseballs—he’s bending the sport’s record books to his will.

Since that historic 2022 campaign, Judge has settled into an astonishing pace of 50–60 home runs per 162 games, numbers that once seemed reserved for the steroid era. Only he’s doing it clean, powered by sheer talent, a picture-perfect swing, and a mindset as unshakable as the old Yankee Stadium pillars. Every at-bat feels like an event. Every mistake from an opposing pitcher feels like a potential firework show waiting to happen.

And yet, somehow, there’s still debate about who deserves this year’s American League MVP.

Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

The Cal Raleigh chatter—and why Judge still stands apart

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh has undeniably had a season to remember. He’s powered the Mariners’ rise in the AL West and even flirted with the idea of threatening Judge’s 62-homer mark. Some fans and analysts have been quick to anoint Raleigh as the frontrunner, painting him as this year’s breakout star destined for the MVP crown.

But when you strip away the hype and look purely at performance, Judge towers above the competition—literally and statistically. One number tells the story best: OPS+. This stat adjusts for ballpark effects and league run environment, offering a clean view of how much better a hitter is than his peers. And right now, Judge’s OPS+ sits at an absurd 211.

For context, Yankeesource recently pointed out that a 211 OPS+ would rank as the 15th-best offensive season in MLB history. Fifteenth. Out of thousands of seasons. And Judge isn’t finished yet—his torrid September could push that number even higher.

Aaron Judge’s 211 OPS+ this season would be the 15th Highest All-Time. It could potentially go higher with how Judge has performed this month. pic.twitter.com/QiuClhXlnm — Yankeesource (@YankeeSource) September 18, 2025

A season for the history books

Judge’s 2022 season, the one that cemented him as a modern-day Goliath, posted a 210 OPS+—good for 17th all-time. This year’s version of Judge is even better, with his 224 OPS+ last year ranking as the ninth-best season in baseball history. That puts him shoulder to shoulder with the absolute icons: Barry Bonds, Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Mickey Mantle, Mark McGwire. It’s a guest list reserved for baseball royalty, and Judge has earned his place at the table.

It’s like watching a great painter return to the canvas years after their masterpiece, only to unveil something even more breathtaking. You think you’ve seen the ceiling—then Judge casually raises it.

Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

Chasing legends while carrying the Yankees

What makes all of this even more staggering is that Judge hasn’t been fully healthy all season. A flexor strain in late July cost him time, yet he’s still just two home runs shy of reaching 50 for the fourth time in his career. Only Ruth, McGwire, and Sammy Sosa have done that. The fact Judge is closing in on that club while dealing with injury underscores just how freakish his talent truly is.

Collective success has eluded the Yankees in recent years, the franchise’s championship drought stretching far longer than fans ever imagined. But there’s no mistaking what they have in Aaron Judge: a future Hall of Famer in his absolute prime, a generational hitter redefining what dominance looks like.

In an MVP race full of compelling narratives, Judge’s case is simple—he’s not just the best player this year. He’s one of the best hitters baseball has ever seen, and he’s proving it night after night in pinstripes.