Yankees’ much-maligned unit came through with outstanding performance when it mattered most

For a team haunted by blown leads and bullpen collapses, the New York Yankees finally found redemption when they needed it most. Down 6-1 early in Game 3 of the ALDS against the Toronto Blue Jays, it looked like another October meltdown was brewing. Then came the unexpected: a bullpen masterpiece that changed the tone — and perhaps the fate — of the Yankees’ postseason.

Baseball has a funny way of humbling teams, but it can also offer second chances. On Tuesday night, the Yankees’ much-maligned relief corps didn’t just hold the line — they dominated. And in doing so, they kept the season alive when all seemed lost.

Carlos Rodón’s Short Start Sets Up a Challenge

When Carlos Rodón took the mound, Yankee fans hoped for the kind of start that would steady the ship. Instead, he was hit hard and early. Toronto’s bats came out blazing, tagging him for six runs and forcing Aaron Boone to make the move after just seven outs. It was a nightmare scenario: elimination staring them down, their starter chased early, and a bullpen that had already cost them dearly in October.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

That’s when Boone turned to a group that most fans had lost faith in — and they responded like a unit with something to prove.

Five Relievers, One Collective Redemption

What followed was six and two-thirds innings of precision, poise, and payback. Fernando Cruz, Camilo Doval, Tim Hill, Devin Williams, and David Bednar each stepped into the moment with a clear mission: silence the Blue Jays and give Aaron Judge and the offense a fighting chance.

Cruz opened the bridge with sharp command, setting the tone. Doval brought his usual electricity, firing high-90s cutrers and filthy sliders that overpowered Toronto’s heart of the order. Hill kept hitters off balance with his deceptive motion, and Williams’s changeup — one of the nastiest in baseball — looked untouchable. Finally, Bednar closed the door with authority, fanning two in a spotless 1.2 innings that sealed the statement.

Their combined line told the story: 6.2 innings, three hits, no walks, and nine strikeouts. No bullpen implosions. No panic. Just execution. For a group that’s been labeled unreliable all year, Tuesday was a collective exorcism.

Offense Follows the Pitching’s Lead

While Aaron Judge’s MVP-caliber performance fueled the comeback — part of an eight-run surge that flipped the game on its head — it was the bullpen’s calm under chaos that made it possible. Without their zeroes, the rally never happens. Baseball is often described as a game of moments, and this bullpen strung together twenty straight outs that kept the Yankees’ heartbeat steady.

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

If the Yankees’ season ends with a deep October run, this might be the game everyone looks back on — the night the bullpen remembered who they were supposed to be.

A Chance to Keep the Fire Burning

The series isn’t over yet. New York still trails, needing two more wins to advance, but the tone has changed. There’s belief again — a dangerous thing to give a team with Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and a bullpen suddenly pitching like it belongs.

Cam Schlittler gets the ball in Game 4 with everything on the line. If he pitches with the same composure he showed against the Red Sox in the Wild Card Series finale, the Yankees just might push this series to the brink.

And if that happens, Tuesday’s bullpen masterpiece won’t just be remembered as a great performance — it’ll be remembered as the spark that reignited the Yankees’ October fight.