Yankees move struggling slugger down to fifth in the lineup

The New York Yankees are back at it Tuesday night, looking to level the playing field—literally and figuratively—against their AL East rivals, the Baltimore Orioles.

After a quiet three-run showing in Monday’s series opener, Manager Aaron Boone is reaching for the lineup blender, hoping a few tweaks might wake up some sleeping bats.

Bellinger Slides, Rice Rises

The most noticeable change comes with Cody Bellinger, whose season at the plate so far has been more fizzle than flash.

The former MVP, once a mainstay in the heart of the Yankees lineup, has been moved down to the fifth spot—a gentle but unmistakable nudge from Boone that patience has its limits.

In 26 starts this season, Bellinger has occupied the 2-3-4 slots in all but three games. But with a wRC+ of just 62—a steep tumble from 109 in 2024 and a much-stronger 136 in 2023—his grip on a prime batting position has slipped.

Sliding into Bellinger’s vacated third spot is rookie slugger Ben Rice, who’s shown the kind of youthful pop that can jumpstart a lineup.

Trent Grisham will get things going from the leadoff spot, with Aaron Judge—reliable as ever—taking his familiar place in the two-hole.

Power Packed, But Rearranged

Paul Goldschmidt stays in cleanup duty, bringing veteran stability behind Judge and Rice. Then it’s Bellinger, now hitting fifth, where perhaps the reduced pressure can help him recalibrate.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. follows, adding speed and swagger to the lower half of the order.

Anthony Volpe, Austin Wells, and Oswaldo Cabrera round things out—three players who have each had their own moments of contribution in a season that’s been anything but predictable.

Carlos Rodón gets the start, aiming to provide the kind of presence on the mound that takes pressure off a reshuffled offense. This new look might not be the spark that lights a fire—but at this point in the season, Boone is clearly ready to strike the match.