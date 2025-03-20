Yankees move standout spring slugger to minors

Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees won’t be starting the 2025 season with Jorbit Vivas on their big league roster.

Yankees: Jorbit Vivas assigned to minor leagues

ClutchPoints’ Brayden Haena reported that the Yankees have sent Vivas to their Triple-A ranks, also saying this:

“One of the biggest obstacles to Vivas making the Opening Day roster is the Yankees’ current infield depth. With Jazz Chisholm Jr. cemented at second base, and several options at third base, there simply wasn’t a clear spot for him to break camp with the team. Defensively, Vivas profiles better at second base than third, which might have factored into the Yankees’ decision,” Haena wrote.

Credit: Mike Watters-USA TODAY Sports

Vivas could get Yankees call in 2025 after spring showing

The 24-year-old posted an impressive .400/.423/.480 slash line across 25 at-bats in Grapefruit League play. He notched 10 hits, two of which were doubles. Vivas will now get a chance to see a full slate of at-bats on an everyday basis for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He can keep his hot bat going while staying ready for a call-up after being sent down on Wednesday.

In the event that an injury to one of the Yankees’ middle infielders takes place at some point in the regular season, Vivas could be a name that the team looks to first.