Yankees’ most underrated slugger is quietly becoming their second-best power threat

Some seasons feel like fiction, like you’ll wake up and realize the numbers were just part of a dream.

But what the New York Yankees are watching unfold in 2025 is very real—and nearly impossible to believe.

They have the most dangerous hitter in baseball… and one of the most surprising breakout bats in the league right next to him.

Credit: Dennis Lee-Imagn Images

A once-in-a-generation season is unfolding in the Bronx

There are hot streaks, and then there’s whatever Aaron Judge is doing right now.

He’s slashing an unfathomable .396/.486/.772, numbers that simply don’t compute in today’s game.

It’s not just MVP-level—it’s video game-level.

And while that kind of production carries a lineup, the Yankees have been quietly boosted by a far more unexpected source.

Yankees’ surprise slugger forces his way into the lineup

Trent Grisham was supposed to be depth, a left-handed defensive option with some pop in reserve.

Instead, he’s become essential.

Through Friday, Grisham is hitting .276 with a .366 OBP and an eye-popping .612 slugging percentage.

His 179 wRC+ ranks second only to Judge, meaning he’s been 79% better than the average MLB hitter.

For a player brought in with limited expectations, that kind of leap changes everything.

Discipline and power have transformed Grisham’s game

This isn’t just a hot streak driven by luck or bloop hits.

Grisham is barreling the ball consistently and showing elite plate discipline.

He ranks in the 96th percentile in chase rate and only whiffs on 17.5% of pitches, placing him in the 87th percentile.

He’s hitting the ball hard and staying within the strike zone—two ingredients for sustainable success.

And it’s earning him more and more playing time in an already stacked outfield rotation.

Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images

Grisham’s emergence is giving Judge what he needs

One underrated benefit of Grisham’s rise is what it does for Judge.

With another dependable outfielder in the lineup, Aaron Boone has more freedom to use Judge as the designated hitter.

That limits his wear and tear and reduces the risk of injury—especially important for a player with Judge’s history.

It’s like a chessboard—Grisham is the unexpected piece creating openings for the king to stay protected and dominant.

Boone’s biggest challenge: finding room for everyone

Grisham’s play is making it harder and harder to take him out of the lineup.

But that’s a good problem to have.

When a team’s depth pieces start producing like everyday stars, that’s how contenders separate from the pack.

Grisham isn’t just along for the ride—he’s helping power the train.

And in a season where Judge is chasing history, he’s making sure that greatness doesn’t go unsupported.

