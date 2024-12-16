Yankees ‘most likely’ fit at first base could be this Gold Glove free agent

Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees are still shopping for first base help on the trade market, and while they aren’t close to any deals as of now, there are more likely candidates than others. Bryan Hoch of MLB.com in his recent newsletter mentioned that Christian Walker is viewed as the “most likely fit” according to industry sources. The Yankees and Walker had extensive dialogue at the Winter Meetings with talks cooling off when Kyle Tucker became available in trade talks, but after the Cubs received him from the Astros, perhaps these talks could ignite again.

Jack Curry of YES Network mentioned last week that the Yankees could re-visit these talks, and the two sides made serious progress on a deal in their initial conversations in Dallas.

Why Christian Walker Could Be the Yankees’ Best Bet at First Base

Christian Walker smashed 26 home runs in 130 games last season with the Arizona Diamondbacks as he was again a premium defensive first baseman. Over the past three seasons, Walker has accumulated at least 3.0 fWAR, 25 home runs, and 10 Outs Above Average, providing all-around value that the Yankees desperately need. Last season the Yankees accumulated a -1.1 fWAR with a 76 wRC+ at first base, and if they want to run an offense as good as last year’s squad, they’ll need to have a circular offense.

The Yankees make plenty of sense for Walker as well; they prepared a fairly aggressive offer in the hopes of getting a deal done at the Winter Meetings because he provides everything they need at the position. New York is a place where the star first baseman can also have a chance to win a title, as the Yankees play in an American League that lacks a truly dominant force to fear. That being said, any move can disrupt the pecking order, with the Red Sox, Tigers, and Orioles having young rosters with plenty of high-upside talent.

The Red Sox acquired Garrett Crochet last week in a blockbuster deal with the Chicago White Sox, and the Yankees countered by making a stunning trade for closer Devin Williams. Brian Cashman needs to address the offense if he wants to build a legitimate contender, one capable of not just winning the American League East but capable of going toe-to-toe with the Dodgers and the top-heavy National League.

Juan Soto’s departure created a power vacuum in the Yankees’ offense, and while Christian Walker’s age is a concern, his powerful bat and stable production at first base certainly help their cause. The other concern is in regard to the Qualifying Offer, which will strip the Yankees of draft picks and International Free Agent money because they’re above the fourth threshold of the Luxury Tax. Brian Cashman seems motivated to make deals however, and Hal Steinbrenner will have to sign on if they want to bring a championship to the Bronx.