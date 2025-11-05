The New York Yankees have no shortage of high-upside prospects in their farm system, but patience is wearing thin in the Bronx. After another season that fell short of expectations, the organization seems poised to explore moves that bring immediate results.

One of the more interesting scenarios floated by SNY involves moving top outfield prospect Spencer Jones to the Cleveland Guardians in exchange for Steven Kwan — one of the most disciplined and reliable leadoff hitters in the game. On paper, it’s a move that would solve a glaring issue for the Yankees: consistent contact and defense at the top of the lineup. But it would also come at a steep cost.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Spencer Jones represents the Yankees’ future

Jones is the kind of player front offices dream of developing. At 24 years old, he’s already shown tremendous raw power, launching 35 home runs over 116 games between Double-A and Triple-A last season. He slashed .274/.362/.571 and showed off elite athleticism for his size, projecting as a capable center fielder with strong base running instincts.

But there’s a catch — and it’s a big one. His 35.4% strikeout rate looms large. While Jones’ power is undeniable, his approach at the plate remains a work in progress. Many have compared him to Joey Gallo — a player who could hit tape-measure home runs one inning and strike out three times the next.

The Yankees have lived through that experience before, and the front office may not be eager to roll the dice again.

Steven Kwan offers exactly what the Yankees lack

Kwan, on the other hand, is everything the Yankees’ lineup hasn’t been for years — patient, contact-driven, and reliable in left field. The 28-year-old doesn’t bring much pop, but his ability to make consistent contact and get on base would immediately balance out a lineup built on power and swing-and-miss.

In 2025, Kwan hit .272/.330/.374 with 11 home runs, 56 RBIs, and an 8.7% strikeout rate. He rarely whiffs, works counts, and plays elite defense — racking up 22 defensive runs saved and five outs above average. He’s also under team control for two more years through arbitration, making him a cost-efficient, win-now option.

Credit: Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The dilemma: upside or certainty?

This is where the Yankees’ front office faces a familiar dilemma. Do they hold onto Jones and hope his strikeout rate drops enough for his power to translate at the big-league level? Or do they move him now for a player like Kwan, who instantly improves their defense, speed, and contact rate?

Also Read:Yankees could bring back star pitcher moved in the Juan Soto trade

Kwan may never hit 25 home runs, but he could set the table for Aaron Judge and Cody Bellinger every night — a role the Yankees have struggled to fill since DJ LeMahieu’s decline. On the flip side, Jones has the potential to become a middle-of-the-order bat for a decade if his development clicks.

The decision likely hinges on how much faith the Yankees have in Jasson Dominguez’s upside and readiness to hold down left field. If Dominguez proves himself in spring training, trading Jones for a sure thing like Kwan could make sense.

In a winter where the Yankees need more contact, better defense, and fewer question marks, a trade like this might just be the kind of gamble they need to take.