The New York Yankees never seem to have an offseason without questions surrounding their pitching staff. This winter is no different. With Marcus Stroman now a free agent and several key arms recovering from injuries, the Yankees are entering a pivotal stretch where they must balance youth development with proven experience.

They have an exciting young core forming, but it’s also an unpredictable one. Gerrit Cole is expected back in 2026, yet no one really knows what version of the 35-year-old they’ll get after Tommy John surgery. Carlos Rodón will miss the start of the year following his own procedure, and Clarke Schmidt isn’t expected to return until late in the season. That leaves a mix of Luis Gil, Will Warren, and Cam Schlittler as the bridge — talented, but untested over multiple full campaigns.

A reunion with Michael King could make sense

That uncertainty is exactly why a reunion with Michael King makes a lot of sense. The Yankees know him well; they developed him, and he’s proven he can handle the spotlight in New York. King, now 30, spent five seasons in pinstripes before being traded to the San Diego Padres in the Juan Soto blockbuster.

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

It’s an ironic twist — Soto’s brief tenure in the Bronx helped fuel excitement before he ultimately signed a monster deal with the Mets, leaving a hole the Yankees didn’t expect to reopen so soon. Meanwhile, King’s career took a turn of its own. He posted a solid but unspectacular 3.44 ERA over 73.1 innings in San Diego, showing flashes of the command and movement that once made him one of the league’s most versatile arms.

The value play for Brian Cashman

King’s market won’t be as hot as it once might’ve been, which actually benefits the Yankees. His projected contract — around three years and $75 million — is reasonable for a pitcher still in his prime and capable of returning to form under the right circumstances.

The Yankees have always valued familiarity and trust, and King brings both. He knows the coaching staff, understands the media pressure, and thrived in Yankee Stadium before. For a front office that loves upside buys, this would fit their model perfectly — a calculated risk that stabilizes the rotation without locking up massive long-term money.

Balancing youth and experience

Of course, the question becomes what happens to the Yankees’ younger starters if another veteran is added. Luis Gil, in particular, deserves every opportunity to build on his breakout. Warren and Schlittler are promising, but the organization can’t afford to gamble on all three being ready simultaneously.

Adding King would give them flexibility — insurance if one of the youngsters falters or another injury surfaces. It would also give pitching coach Matt Blake another project to maximize, something he’s done better than almost anyone in baseball.

With Max Fried anchoring the group and a potential King reunion on the horizon, the Yankees could quietly build one of the most balanced rotations in the league. The question is, after so many injuries and uncertainties, will Brian Cashman lean on what he knows — or chase another big swing in free agency?