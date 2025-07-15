Yankees might’ve landed one of the top sleepers in the MLB draft

The Yankees walked away from Sunday’s MLB Draft with several intriguing prospects, but Kaeden Kent might quietly become the most interesting.

It’s easy to get excited about flame-throwing pitchers or hulking power bats, but Kent brings a steadiness that’s often overlooked.

Sometimes a team needs a Swiss Army knife more than a sledgehammer, and that’s exactly the type of profile Kent offers.

Kaeden Kent stands out with polish over flash

Selected in the second round, Kent doesn’t overwhelm you with jaw-dropping tools, but there’s something inherently appealing about his all-around game.

He’s long, athletic and moves with an effortless grace in the left-handed batter’s box, showcasing steady balance and clean mechanics.

Kent consistently puts the bat on the ball, demonstrating quality hands and a knack for barreling pitches even against tricky arms.

He might not crush tape-measure homers right now, but his swing path suggests there’s more slugging potential waiting to be unlocked.

A disciplined approach could fast-track his development

One of Kent’s most underrated strengths is his advanced approach. He rarely chases bad pitches and works counts with a veteran’s calm.

That’s a trait that often separates long-term big leaguers from minor-league flameouts, especially for players who aren’t carrying 80-grade power.

Strikeouts have never plagued Kent, and that plate discipline could be his ticket to climbing the Yankees’ farm system quickly.

He’s the type of player who might frustrate pitchers by fouling off borderline pitches until they finally make a mistake.

Drawing comparisons to Tommy Edman

Plenty of scouts see a Tommy Edman-lite profile in Kent — a player who can move around the diamond seamlessly without hurting the lineup.

Edman might not be a superstar, but he’s the heartbeat of any contender’s bench, filling holes with competent, often above-average play.

If Kent becomes even 80% of what Edman is for the Dodgers, the Yankees will have landed a fantastic piece for the future.

It’s like finding a dependable multi-tool in your glove compartment; it might not be flashy, but it saves you countless headaches.

Why utility versatility matters for the Yankees

The modern game increasingly values players who can handle multiple spots without sacrificing offensive quality, and that’s where Kent’s biggest value might emerge.

He doesn’t project to be elite in any one category, but he’s strong enough across the board to carve out a meaningful role.

If Kent grows into his frame and taps into more power, he could exceed expectations and become a true everyday contributor.

Even if he tops out as a super-utility option, that’s a role every postseason hopeful needs to survive a long October run.