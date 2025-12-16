Mark Feinsand of MLB.com dropped an update on the Michael King market, reporting that the Yankees, Red Sox, Mets, Orioles, and Cubs are all involved in the bidding war for his services.

He is expected to land a four-year deal according to the long-time MLB reporter, and it’s been reported by numerous outlets that the right-hander is drawing legitimate interest from the Bronx Bombers.

Sources told Empire Sports Media that King, who was on the Yankees before the 2023 blockbuster that sent him to San Diego, is a player of serious interest to the organization.

Due to a combination of excellent results on the field as a starter and a makeup that higher-ups in New York believe would make him a star in a rotation, he could be the recepient of a contract exceeding $80 million of total value.

READ MORE: This Yankees’ mock trade would bring Freddy Peralta to the Bronx

Michael King Expected to Land Four-Year Contract, Yankees Remain Involved

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

Michael King remained one of the more effective starters in the game when healthy in 2025 despite taking a stepback due to nagging injuries.

These injuries could be a concern to teams as the right-hander has dealt with issues throughout his career with staying healthy, but some of these incidents are one-off events, not long-term concerns.

He’s broken a finger dropping a weight plate on it, had an elbow fracture after throwing a sweeper in 2022, and damaged a nerve in his throwing shoulder after sleeping on it incorrectly.

A knee inflammation issue in August this past season might be the most concerning of the group, as the three significant IL stints he’s had have been oddities in regard to the cause of that issue.

Furthermore, he’s recorded a 19.3% K-BB% and 3.48 FIP as a starting pitcher since 2023, the kind of numbers you’d love to get from a number two starter behind Max Fried in 2026.

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Yankees are after a starter on the pitching market, with the free agent and trade front being possibilities according to people with knowledge of the Yankees’ situation.

While a trade is more likely due to the possibilities, as Sandy Alcantara, MacKenzie Gore, Edward Cabrera, or Freddy Peralta could all get moved, they aren’t ruling out free agency either.

Tatsuya Imai and Michael King are real players of interest for the Yankees, as we’ve reported previously, although their willingness to outbid other contenders in that mix is uncertain.

King is beloved inside the organization and if a deal can be had between the two sides, the Yankees could make a nice upgrade to their rotation with Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon on the way.