Yankees might leave red-hot bat out of Wild Card opener

The New York Yankees have been riding the momentum of their homegrown slugger Ben Rice all season, but the Wild Card opener against the Boston Red Sox could force a difficult decision. With Chicago ace Garrett Crochet scheduled to start, the Yankees may be forced to leave Rice out of the starting lineup and instead turn to veteran Paul Goldschmidt, who has thrived against left-handed pitching in 2025.

The Ben Rice dilemma

Rice has been one of the breakout stars of the Yankees’ season, providing power, consistency, and energy since taking over a larger role in the lineup. His bat has carried weight in big moments, and his ability to work counts and punish mistakes has made him a fan favorite.

But numbers don’t lie. Against left-handed pitching, Rice has struggled significantly, hitting just .208 on the year. His swing, geared more for loft and pull power, has left him vulnerable against hard-throwing southpaws with late movement—exactly the type of arsenal Crochet brings to the mound.

Goldschmidt’s edge

Enter Paul Goldschmidt, the 37-year-old veteran who still carries a dangerous bat, especially in favorable matchups. Goldschmidt is hitting .336 against left-handed pitching this season, showing a sharp contrast to Rice’s splits.

The Yankees acquired Goldschmidt with situations like this in mind—when playoff baseball demands precision and the margin for error is razor thin. Against a frontline lefty like Crochet, the choice between a proven veteran with strong splits and a young slugger with weaknesses against southpaws may be more straightforward than it seems.

Balancing power with matchups

The decision isn’t just about Rice or Goldschmidt in isolation; it’s about how the Yankees construct their lineup to maximize runs against one of the league’s most dominant arms. Crochet has pitched 205.1 innings this year with a sparkling 2.59 ERA and a strikeout rate north of 11 per nine innings. He has handled righties and lefties with relative ease, but right-handed hitters have had slightly more success.

That edge makes Goldschmidt the logical fit to start, with Rice available as a late-game weapon once the Red Sox dip into their bullpen. In many ways, this could actually strengthen the Yankees’ lineup card, allowing them to deploy Rice in a high-leverage spot when Boston brings in a righty, rather than risk wasting his bat early against Crochet.

A future cornerstone, a present adjustment

Ben Rice is undeniably one of the Yankees’ brightest young pieces, and his future in pinstripes looks secure. He’s proven he can be a middle-of-the-order bat, and long-term, the team expects him to be one of their most reliable run producers.

But October baseball is about matchups, not development. Sitting Rice against Crochet wouldn’t be a demotion so much as a tactical adjustment—one designed to give the Yankees the best chance at avoiding an early postseason stumble.

Looking ahead

The Yankees’ offensive depth gives them flexibility, and this Wild Card matchup is the perfect test. If manager Aaron Boone opts for Goldschmidt to open the game, he’ll still have Rice waiting on the bench—a dangerous reinforcement capable of changing the game with one swing once the matchup favors him.

That’s the kind of postseason chess the Yankees have to play, and it’s the kind of decision that could define how far this team goes in October.