Yankees may execute a bold second base move in Wild Card Game

The New York Yankees don’t have the luxury of easing into the postseason. Their first test comes Tuesday in the Wild Card round against the Boston Red Sox, and standing on the mound for Boston will be one of the toughest left-handed arms in baseball, Garrett Crochet.

For the Yankees, this isn’t just about surviving the moment—it’s about making the right tactical choices. And one of those choices may involve second base.

The Crochet challenge

Crochet has been sensational this season, throwing 205.1 innings with a 2.59 ERA and striking out 11.18 batters per nine. His mix of swing-and-miss stuff and ground-ball efficiency makes him a nightmare for both lefties and righties, though right-handed hitters have found slightly more success.

That slight edge could be what tilts the Yankees toward a lineup adjustment. Jack Curry of the YES Network suggested that Amed Rosario might get the nod at second base in Game 1, with Jazz Chisholm waiting for a late-game role. The move would be bold, but in October, matchups dictate everything.

Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Rosario’s value against lefties

Rosario’s resume against southpaws in 2025 speaks volumes. He hit .302 against left-handers during the regular season, adding four home runs and 15 RBIs across 116 at-bats. His ability to make consistent contact and put pressure on pitchers gives the Yankees something they desperately need against Crochet: someone who won’t shrink in the spotlight.

Even more compelling is Rosario’s history against Crochet himself. In nine career at-bats, he’s collected six hits—including a home run. That kind of track record can’t be brushed aside when facing one of the league’s premier strikeout artists.

Chisholm’s potential late-game impact

Starting Rosario doesn’t mean abandoning Chisholm. The 27-year-old has been one of the Yankees’ most important players this season, delivering a career-high 31 home runs and elite defense at second base. But with Crochet likely to log six or seven innings, the Yankees may see greater value in deploying Chisholm once Boston turns to its bullpen.

That scenario plays to his strengths. Chisholm brings game-changing speed, defensive range, and the power to flip a game with one swing. Having him ready in the later innings could be the perfect counter to a Red Sox relief corps that leans on right-handers.

Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

The bigger picture for New York

This decision underscores just how razor-thin the margins are in October. The Yankees didn’t fight through 162 games just to stick with convention. In playoff baseball, one timely hit or defensive gem can define a season.

Rosario represents the pragmatic choice against Crochet, while Chisholm remains the spark waiting to be unleashed. It’s not about one player being better than the other—it’s about sequencing and strategy. Much like a chess match, manager Aaron Boone has to decide which move to make first and which piece to hold in reserve.

The Yankees enter Tuesday knowing they’ll need contributions from all corners of the roster. Whether Rosario sets the tone early or Chisholm changes the game late, New York’s margin for error against Crochet is slim. But with the right moves, the Yankees can turn that challenge into opportunity.