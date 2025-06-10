Yankees might have a secret weapon stashed in Triple-A to help the bullpen

The New York Yankees surrendered over 30 runs to the Boston Red Sox this past weekend — a staggering and unacceptable total.

From shaky starts to full-blown bullpen meltdowns, every lever manager Aaron Boone pulled seemed to backfire in the Bronx.

The rotation needs a reset, but the bullpen might be the more urgent concern heading into the summer stretch.

One name quietly emerging as a possible answer is 26-year-old right-hander Clayton Beeter, who’s been electric in Triple-A.

A fast rise after an uneven start

Clayton Beeter’s path hasn’t been smooth, but lately, he’s been pitching like he’s ready for the Bronx spotlight.

Originally acquired from the Los Angeles Dodgers, Beeter has taken time to develop and finally looks healthy and locked in.

Across his first 10 innings in Triple-A this season, Beeter holds a 1.80 ERA and is missing bats at a remarkable rate.

He’s struck out 12.60 batters per nine, pairing power with movement and a fierce mound presence that’s catching attention.

Ground balls and swing-and-miss stuff lead the way

Beeter isn’t just blowing hitters away with his fastball — he’s also generating tons of weak ground balls and soft contact.

He holds a 52.4% ground ball rate and has left 87.5% of runners stranded, both signs of a pitcher in command.

His fastball has touched 97 mph, and while he can be erratic, his unpredictability often plays to his advantage.

Think of Beeter like a firecracker — volatile, yes, but when it pops, it can change the energy of a game instantly.

Command remains a work in progress

Walks are still the biggest hurdle for Beeter, and they’ve been a recurring issue throughout his minor-league career.

But despite the wildness, he’s striking out batters before they can punish him, which hints at high-level upside in relief.

That volatility makes him tough to square up, creating awkward swings and poor contact even when he falls behind in counts.

Right now, the Yankees need a jolt of unpredictability in their bullpen — and Beeter may be their best internal option.

Is it time for the Yankees to move on from Ian Hamilton?

If Beeter comes up, Ian Hamilton might be the odd man out after a string of frustrating outings since returning from injury.

Despite a decent arsenal, Hamilton owns a 5.06 ERA over 21.1 innings and hasn’t looked confident or sharp on the mound.

The Yankees have been patient, hoping he’d find his groove again, but time and results are beginning to run thin.

Replacing him with a live arm like Beeter could be the shake-up this bullpen needs before the trade market heats up.

