Yankees may already have the perfect trade deadline arm without lifting a finger

The New York Yankees have their eyes on the trade deadline, but their best midseason addition might already be in-house.

While general manager Brian Cashman is likely to pursue a starting pitcher, one impact arm is quietly ramping back up.

Luis Gil, the reigning 2024 AL Rookie of the Year, is inching closer to a return — and it couldn’t come at a better time.

The 26-year-old recently completed a bullpen session and is expected to continue ramping up over the next few weeks.

Manager Aaron Boone said on Saturday that Gil needs to complete several bullpen games and then face live hitters.

Essentially, he needs the equivalent of a full spring training session and then rehab games. We are probably looking at a late July or early August return at this point.

The upside Gil brings to a playoff rotation

Gil was electric before his spring training injury, a strikeout machine with front-line potential and confidence that never wavered on the mound.

Over 151.2 innings last year, Gil posted a 3.50 ERA with 10.15 strikeouts per nine and a 1.19 WHIP.

He held opposing hitters to a .205 average on his fastball and a jaw-dropping .171 against his slider.

Even his change-up was tough to square up, with opponents hitting just .179 against it all season long.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Velocity and command make the difference

Gil lives in the upper-90s with his fastball, averaging 96.6 MPH and ranking in the 88th percentile for velocity.

It’s that rare combination of heat and movement that separates him from a typical young starter.

He also finished in the upper ranks of both strikeout and whiff rate, showing legitimate swing-and-miss stuff across the board.

More impressively, he maintained a 78.8% left-on-base rate and a 35.6% ground ball rate, limiting damage when under pressure.

He could be the Yankees’ July game-changer

Gil is essentially a midseason trade acquisition without costing the Yankees a single prospect or dollar in return.

If he returns healthy and effective, the Yankees instantly gain a high-upside weapon to slot into the back of the rotation.

And if they do add another starter at the deadline? That’s when things start looking truly dominant for this group.

Imagine a playoff series anchored by Max Fried, Carlos Rodón, Luis Gil, and a possible trade addition?

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Still dreaming of Gerrit Cole, but Gil could be the bridge

Even without Gerrit Cole, Luis Gil gives them something they’ve been missing — raw power and swing-and-miss dominance.

The hope is that Gil’s bullpen work transitions smoothly into live action by July, perhaps even earlier if all goes well.

If he comes back firing, he could be the hidden ace that shifts the Yankees from contenders to outright favorites overnight.

