Yankees might get a late-season renaissance from benched infielder

The New York Yankees are walking a fine line with their infield. On one hand, Jose Caballero has given them a steady option at shortstop since arriving at the trade deadline. On the other, former first-round pick Anthony Volpe remains in the picture, even as he endures the toughest stretch of his young career. The team isn’t ready to move on from Volpe, but his grip on the starting job is shakier than ever.

A revolving door at shortstop

This week offered a glimpse into how the Yankees plan to manage the position down the stretch. Volpe was back in the lineup Tuesday, but Caballero started on Wednesday. It appears the team is making matchup-based decisions, weighing defensive reliability and offensive potential on a daily basis.

For Volpe, that means he still has opportunities to prove himself, but the leash is short. His season-long struggles have made every at-bat feel like a test.

Volpe searching for answers

Through this season, Volpe is hitting .208/.271/.396 with 19 homers and 71 RBIs, his OPS+ sitting at just 83. His power numbers have dipped across the board, and aside from a respectable chase rate, he’s swinging and missing at career-high levels. His strikeout rate of 25.1% puts him in the 25th percentile among big leaguers, a sharp reminder of how inconsistent his contact has become.

When Volpe is at his best, he sprays line drives into the outfield and uses his speed to pressure defenses. But that version of Volpe has been overshadowed by prolonged slumps, compounded by a partially torn labrum in his throwing arm.

Signs of life against Minnesota

The Yankees are still holding out hope for a late-season spark. Volpe recently received a cortisone shot to help manage the pain in his shoulder, and it appeared to make a difference. In Tuesday’s 10–9 win over the Minnesota Twins, he picked up two hits, two runs, and an RBI.

Defensively, he looked sharper too, even if his season-long metrics tell a different story. His -9 outs above average and -7 fielding run value reflect a player who hasn’t been the defensive asset many expected. Still, one strong night suggested that a turnaround, however late, isn’t out of the question.

Cashman voices disappointment

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman didn’t sugarcoat the situation when speaking recently. “This isn’t the season we expected or he expected,” Cashman admitted. It was a rare moment of blunt honesty from the front office about Volpe’s struggles.

At the same time, Cashman offered reassurance about the organization’s long-term faith. “He’s someone that we can count on and we believe in,” he added. “I think he’s a really talented guy and I think he has a chance to be a positive impact, obviously.”

The final month matters

With only weeks left in the regular season, Volpe has one last chance to rewrite his story for 2025. A strong finish could soften the memory of his midseason struggles and rebuild confidence heading into spring training. If he falters, the Yankees may be forced to more seriously consider Caballero—or even top prospect George Lombard Jr.—as their long-term answer.

For now, Volpe remains in the lineup shuffle, trying to show he still belongs as the future of the Yankees’ infield.