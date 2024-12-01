Yankees may target Ace lefty starter to bolster rotation

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Yankees are at a crossroads this offseason, and one name that should be at the top of their wish list is Max Fried. After missing out on Blake Snell, who inked a massive deal with the Dodgers, the Yankees need to make a decisive move to strengthen their starting rotation. Fried, a left-handed ace with a proven track record, could be the perfect addition to bring balance and dominance back to the Bronx.

A Lefty Ace to Anchor the Rotation

Blake Snell’s potential signing would have given the Yankees three left-handed starters, alongside Carlos Rodon and Nestor Cortes. With Snell off the market, Fried emerges as an even more attractive option. At 31 years old, he’s in the prime of his career and brings a level of consistency and excellence that the Yankees desperately need.

Impressive Stats Speak Volumes

In 2024, Fried tossed 174.1 innings, hosting a 3.25 ERA and collecting 3.4 WAR. He struck out 8.57 batters per nine, including a 72.5% left-on-base rate and a 58.8% ground ball rate. He allowed just 0.67 home runs per nine, an excellent number that showcases his ability to keep the ball in the ballpark. Fried’s strikeout numbers remained mostly consistent, but he certainly doesn’t produce the same swing-and-miss numbers that Snell offers the Los Angeles Dodgers on his new deal.

Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images

However, Fried did host an 89th-percentile barrel percentage and a 96th-percentile ground ball rate. That means he keeps the ball on the ground and doesn’t allow a lot of strong contact. He utilizes a four-seam fastball, curveball, sinker, and change-up combination. His fastball averages 93.9 mph and allowed a .266 batting average this past season with a .360 slugging rate. Hitters make contact, but it’s weak and usually results in singles. He rarely gives up extra-base hits with any of his primary pitches.

Considering Yankee Stadium’s dimensions, the front office was hoping that Marcus Stroman would keep the ball on the ground, given his high ground ball percentage. Unfortunately, the opposite unfolded as batters crushed him all around the park. Fried certainly won’t lack efficiency, and considering he’s pitched over 160 innings in three of his last four seasons, the Yankees can feel good about his health for the most part.

Financial Flexibility and Strategic Moves

Adding Fried won’t come cheap, but the Yankees have avenues to make it work. Offloading Marcus Stroman’s $18.5 million salary for next season would free up significant funds. Stroman had a disappointing 2024, and moving his contract could be mutually beneficial.

Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

With Anthony Rizzo and Gleyber Torres departing in free agency, the Yankees have already freed up some payroll. Investing in Fried would be a strategic allocation of resources, giving them a top-tier starter without drastically overhauling their budget.

Balancing the Rotation

The Yankees’ rotation has been a point of contention, especially with the inconsistencies of Rodon and the concept of trading Nestor Cortes. Fried’s addition would not only bring another lefty arm but also balance the rotation’s handedness and experience.

Imagine a rotation featuring Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Carlos Rodon, Clarke Schmidt, and Luis Gil. That’s a formidable group capable of matching up against any team in the league. Fried’s presence would alleviate pressure on the other starters and provide managerial flexibility throughout the season.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Leadership and Postseason Pedigree

Beyond the numbers, Fried brings leadership qualities and a winning mentality. He’s been a key part of successful teams and understands what it takes to win in October. His 67 post-season innings is a substantial number, and while he’s been inconsistent at times, that experience is valuable.

The Yankees can’t afford to sit back after missing out on Blake Snell. Fried represents a golden opportunity to bolster their rotation with a proven Ace who fits both their immediate needs and long-term goals.

Ultimately, the Yankees’ strategy relies heavily on the outcome of the Juan Soto sweepstakes, which should come to a head in the next few days.