Yankees may promote No. 1 prospect to the bigs after all

Mar 4, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (77) hits a double against the Tampa Bay Rays in the third inning during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

It is getting increasingly difficult to justify keeping the Yankees’ No. 1 prospect Anthony Volpe down in the minor-league system. Before spring training began, it was all but set that Volpe would start the 2023 season with Scranton in Triple-A, but his performance over the past few weeks has put manager Aaron Boone in a bind.

The Yankees might’ve told Volpe that he would participate in the shortstop position battle, but they didn’t expect him to take over spring training and dominate at this level

Not only has the team’s top prospect shown efficiency as a defender, but he’s been electric in the batter’s box, looking to be the club’s future solution at lead-off. Volpe knows a lot of work is left to be done, taking things one day at a time.

“I think there’s a lot of time left, a lot of games left,” Volpe said after the teams tied 3-3 at JetBlue Park. “For me, it’s just day by day and trying to take advantage of every opportunity. … It’s definitely early, but everyone wants to perform in games. Having that support system and all the guys there to help definitely takes away any feeling like you’re underprepared.” Via the New York Post.

This spring, Volpe has enjoyed 25 at-bats, collecting eight hits, six runs, two homers, two RBIs, and three stolen bases. On Sunday’s tie against the Boston Red Sox, Volpe tallied a double and a solo homer, elevating his batting average to .320 with a .433 OBP and 1.113 OPS.

Even Boone is starting to express his excitement over Volpe’s incredible performances.

“Wow,” manager Aaron Boone said. “Just really good at-bats from him all day. Getting himself in good counts, making good swing decisions, getting some really good ones off all the way to his last one where he hit a ball well again to right field. Really good day in the box for him. That’s a pretty good poke out there. Obviously the wind’s blowing out here, but this is as big a right-center as there is. To go over the [visitor’s bullpen] just gives you a little peek at how much power he’s got to all fields.”

The Yankees know Anthony Volpe is ready for The Show:

Anthony looks the part of an MLB player and has already gained public support from superstar slugger Aaron Judge. The Yankees may have no choice but to promote the young infielder. The question is, where will he feature?

Reports have indicated that Oswald Peraza has the shortstop job locked up, but Volpe could easily fill in at second base. Problem is, the Yankees have Gleyber Torres cemented at second, but if Volpe is ready to make the job now, it is possible the veteran ends up being an expandable piece the Yankees can utilize via trade.

Alternatively, if Giancarlo Stanton can enjoy some defensive reps in the outfield, Torres can serve as the team’s designated hitter. It is possible that Peraza struggles out of the gate and the Yankees want to move Volpe over to short-stop and have Torres at second. I wouldn’t be surprised if the position battle rolled out into the regular season, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing.