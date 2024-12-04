Yankees may pivot to star shortstop as Plan B option if star free agent departs

Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reported that while the Yankees remain “hopeful” about their chances of retaining Juan Soto, they will be prepared to pivot if he departs in free agency. Willy Adames, formerly of the Milwaukee Brewers, could be their pick to sign in a Plan B scenario, as the star infielder would provide them with a power bat who can help boost an offense that would lose a big cog. Adames hit 32 home runs this past season with a 119 wRC+ and 4.8 fWAR, as he displayed excellent power and could be a nice middle-of-the-order bat for any offense.

Where the Yankees would choose to play him is a mystery, as they already get Gold Glove defense from Anthony Volpe at shortstop while Jazz Chisholm has the versatility to play both 2B and 3B.

Willy Adames Drawing Interest From Yankees as Potential Plan B Option

Willy Adames is ninth among MLB shortstops in fWAR (10.7) and third in home runs (87) as the star shortstop has quietly been one of the best players at the position since joining the Brewers. His power and defense are skills that make him highly covetable for any contender, but after a season where his Outs Above Average dropped at shortstop, perhaps a position change is on the horizon.

Since Anthony Volpe debuted in 2023, he’s third in Defensive Runs Saved (+21) and eighth in Outs Above Average (+16), making him one of the best defenders at the position. While Willy Adames has as many OAA as Volpe over that stretch, his -8 DRS could indicate that he’s not as good a defender as the 2019 first-rounder. Perhaps he would be better suited for second base, where he would be a massive upgrade over Gleyber Torres defensively and potentially offensively.

Some have projected a contract north of $200 million for Willy Adames, who could garner tons of interest from various contenders but seemingly awaits the conclusion of the Juan Soto sweepstakes. Teams like the Mets, Red Sox, Blue Jays, or Dodgers could all use someone like Adames in their lineup, and depending on who strikes out on Soto they could pounce on the chance to use their money on him.

The Yankees remain very much in on the Juan Soto sweepstakes and are hoping to retain the star outfielder, and many reports indicate a decision could be made as soon as this week.