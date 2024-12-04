Yankees hold Zoom call with lefty Ace that went ‘very well’

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

It seems the Yankees’ off-season rotation plans are coming into focus, and the buzz surrounding free-agent ace Max Fried just got a lot more interesting. According to Michael Kay, the Yankees recently held a 90-minute Zoom call with Fried, and let’s just say the vibes were strong. Kay reported that the meeting went “very well” and that Fried “really, really liked them.” And here’s the kicker—they’re planning another meeting.

This is big, folks. The Yankees’ interest in Fried isn’t just casual—it’s calculated. After losing out on Blake Snell to the Dodgers, the Yankees have turned their attention to another elite lefty, one who could be the perfect complement to Gerrit Cole at the top of the rotation.

Why Fried Makes Sense for the Yankees

Fried brings everything the Yankees need. He’s a proven winner with postseason experience, including a gem of a performance in the 2021 World Series, where he shut down the Astros in the decisive Game 6. His career ERA of 3.07 over seven seasons isn’t just elite—it’s exactly the kind of consistency this rotation craves.

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Fried is also a lefty, and we all know how much Yankee Stadium loves a dominant southpaw. He’s got the finesse to paint the corners and the poise to navigate high-pressure situations. Pair him with Cole, and suddenly, you have a one-two punch that can go toe-to-toe with any rotation in baseball.

In 2024, Fried pitched to a 3.25 ERA over 174.1 innings for the Braves. When he was on the mound, he was lights out. His ability to generate soft contact and keep the ball on the ground would play perfectly in the Bronx, especially with an infield defense expected to improve.

A Strategic Fit for the Yankees

Bringing Fried aboard would also add some balance to a rotation that leans heavily on right-handers. Cole is as dominant as ever, but Carlos Rodón had a rocky first two years in pinstripes, and Nestor Cortes is coming off a season where injuries hurt him down the stretch. Adding Fried not only improves the team’s depth but also gives them the luxury of potentially moving Cortes into a swingman role or flipping him in a trade for more offensive help.

And let’s not forget about the financial aspect. Fried will command big money—likely north of $26 million per year—but the Yankees have the flexibility to make it happen. With young players like Jasson Dominguez and Caleb Durbin expected to fill starting roles on pre-arbitration salaries, the team can allocate resources toward pitching while still pursuing other upgrades.

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Fried’s Interest Is Key

The fact that Fried reportedly “really, really liked” the Yankees is huge. It’s one thing to admire a player from afar, but when mutual interest exists, that’s when deals get done. Another meeting indicates that both sides are serious about making this work, and it feels like the Yankees are looking for improvements.

It’s also worth noting that Fried’s personality seems like a natural fit for New York. He’s a quiet competitor, someone who doesn’t seek the spotlight but shines when it finds him. That kind of demeanor plays well in a market that can be unforgiving to players who wilt under pressure.

What’s Next

If the Yankees can land Fried, it will send a clear message that they’re not just aiming to compete—they’re aiming to dominate. Pairing him with Cole and a hopeful bounce-back season from Rodón would give the Yankees one of the most formidable rotations in baseball, one built for October success.

This next meeting could be the turning point. The Yankees are playing their cards right, making Fried feel wanted while pitching him on the idea of winning big in pinstripes. And if they pull this off, it won’t just be a win for the rotation—it’ll be a win for the franchise’s championship aspirations.